New MPD Patrol Officer And Sergeant Are Welcomed By Maumee City Council

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Maumee City Council applauded the promotion of a new sergeant in the Maumee Police Division as well as the hiring of a new patrol officer during its September 18 meeting.

Maumee Police Chief Josh Sprow acknowledged the officers as he addressed members of city council and the public during the Committee of the Whole portion of the meeting.

Chief Sprow first introduced the newly promoted Sgt. Sean Bakhsh, a 10-year veteran of law enforcement who has served with the Maumee police for the past seven years.

Sgt. Bakhsh earned his criminal justice degree from Owens Community College.

During his time on the Maumee force, Bakhsh has served as a field training officer (FTO), participating in a program that is designed to train new police officers over the course of a four-month period. He has also served as a firearms instructor and as a “stops and approach” instructor.

He is a member of the bike patrol and serves as a recruitment officer.

Sgt. Bakhsh has earned lifesaving awards on three separate occasions and has received numerous letters of acknowledgment from his supervisors citing his excellent police work, according to Chief Sprow.

“He remains one of our most active officers,” Sprow stated.

When asked to say a few words, Sgt. Bakhsh said, “I am excited to take on this new role. I’d like to thank my co-workers and my family, and especially thank my wife for supporting me throughout my whole career.” He also took the opportunity to introduce his wife and two children as well as his mother and stepfather.

Sprow then introduced Ptl. Hunter Carson, a new hire for the Maumee Police Division. Officer Carson spent the past two years serving as a patrol deputy for the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Prior to that role, he served with the Mercy Health Police Department.

Ptl. Carson is a graduate of Otsego High School and earned his BS in law enforcement from Tiffin University.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office had been using Carson in the capacity of training officer, Sprow explained.

“The fact that they trusted him enough to do that is super important and it speaks highly to his character,” Sprow stated, adding, “His former co-workers speak very highly of him.”

When asked to say a few words, Ptl. Carson introduced his fiancée and expressed his appreciation for the new opportunity in Maumee.

Several other Maumee law enforcement officers were in attendance to show their support for both men. Following the introduction of the officers, the audience reacted with a spontaneous round of applause.

Former Maumee police chief and current Maumee City Council president Jim MacDonald welcomed Ptl. Carson to the department, saying, “You are coming into a department that is very well trained, and knowing most of the other officers here, I can vouch that they will support you and be there when you need them the most. We are very respectful and proud of our officers, so welcome.”

MacDonald also directed praise toward Sgt. Bakhsh, whom he has known since his days as police chief.

“I hired Sean, and I can tell you that he has nothing but integrity. You’ve done a great job and you have earned it. You’re well respected among your peers and I am excited for you.”