New Maumee City Schools Staff Members Tour District Buildings

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee City Schools incoming new staff members had the opportunity to meet with returning staff members and familiarize themselves with the district buildings prior to the start of school. The orientation took place on August 10.

“Ultimately, this day is about supporting our new teachers. We spend a portion of the day sharing information, answering questions and providing training,” Superintendent Steve Lee said.

The new hires, joined by administrative staff and other veteran teachers, then embarked on a tour of the district and city.

“The school district and city bus tour is always a highlight of the day. It allows our new teachers to begin to form a connection and better understanding of the entire school district, not just the school they will teach at. It also allows them to see where their students and families live, work and play,” Lee said.

As part of their tour around town, the new hires visited the police department and city building and spoke with Mayor Rich Carr, Police Chief Josh Sprow and Fire Chief Brandon Loboschefski, among other city workers.

“Our community strongly supports our teachers and our schools. We have a long record of that, supporting school levies, supporting teachers. They appreciate the job you do. They understand it’s difficult and they appreciate it,” Carr told the new hires.

Carr expressed the importance of working together to provide a strong support system for the youngest residents.

Sprow also emphasized how the police department works with the teachers, particularly with the implementation of L.E.A.D., or Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence. The prevention and community outreach coordinator Abby Schroeder and school resource officers Corey Scharer and Scott Russell assist with the program and coordinating with the teachers and the police department.

“Getting to meet and hear our mayor, police chief and fire chief is important to show them that, as a new member of the Maumee City School staff, they are surrounded and supported by the entire community,” Lee said.

The following are brief biographies of the newly hired staff members for Maumee City Schools for the 2023-24 school year.

Fairfield Elementary

William Eversole, intervention specialist. Graduated from: Bowling Green State University. Work experience: intervention specialist. Most excited about: “I’m excited to continue to grow relationships with my students and coworkers to help give our students the best education possible.”

Evyn Kachenmeister, second-grade teacher and assistant varsity softball coach. Graduated from: University of Findlay. Work experience: substitute and intervention agent for Maumee City Schools. Most excited about: “I was born and raised in Maumee and actually attended Fairfield Elementary School kindergarten to fifth grade. I am so grateful to be able to give back to the community that built me and make connections with my students and families.”

Bria Scatterday, music teacher, also at Maumee Intermediate School. Graduated from: Ohio Northern University. Work experience: student teaching. Most excited about: “I am excited to have my own classroom and really dive deep into general music with these students and help them build a love of music and have fun at the same time!”

Brian Woollard, art educator. Graduated from: The University of Toledo. Work experience: United States Air Force. Most excited about: “I am most excited about teaching students newer forms of artwork with 3-D rendering in programs like Tinkercad.”

Fort Miami Elementary

Abigail Baker, second-grade teacher. Graduated from: Bowling Green State University. Work experience: student teaching in preschool and second-grade classroom. Most excited about: “I am most excited to meet my new students! So much growth and community building will be taking place over the next school year, and I simply cannot wait to get started.”

Chase Ebanks, intervention specialist. Graduated from: University of Findlay. Work experience: student teaching at Van Buren and Findlay schools. Most excited about: “I am the most excited about working with a new group of students and building connections with them as well as the district staff … this district’s administration and staff are extremely supportive and kind! I can’t wait to work with them!”

Chloe Stoller, counselor. Graduated from: Lourdes University and The University of Toledo. Work experience: Title I reading specialist and school counselor. Most excited about: “I am most excited to get to know and work with the Fort Miami family and greater community of Maumee.”

Maumee Intermediate School

Danielle Rudnicki, fifth-grade intervention specialist. Graduated from: Bowling Green State University. Work experience: eight years of teaching. Most excited about: “I am most excited about co-teaching and helping my students access the general education curriculum.”

Kayla Szypula, intervention specialist. Graduated from: The University of Toledo. Work experience: intervention specialist. Most excited about: “Now that I’m working in Maumee, I’m excited to get to know more about the community and have a chance to be active within the school! I can’t wait to get to know more about my students and their families.”

Maumee Middle School

Chelsea Carson, intervention specialist. Graduated from: Owens Community College and The University of Toledo. Work experience: restaurant work and case manager. Most excited about: “I am definitely most excited to finally meet and work with students I got a small glimpse of how amazing teaching can be during my time as a student teacher, and I owe it all to the kids.”

Maumee High School

Morgan Billingsley, in-tervention specialist. Graduated from: Bowling Green State University. Work experience: student-taught at MHS. Most excited about: “I am most excited to see and work with the students that I was able to get to know last year before graduation.”

Evan Karchner, math teacher and head football coach. Graduated from: Bowling Green State University. Work experience: teacher at MacArthur High School, Genoa High School and Evergreen High School. Most excited about: “I’m most excited to be back at the school I graduated from and be a part of the rich tradition and culture it provides.”

Kelly Pool, business teacher. Graduated from: Bowling Green State University and The University of Toledo. Work experience: principal and director of student service and marketing/business teacher. Most excited about: “To work with students and provide real-world information in business education, while helping them to navigate and understand personal finance as something they will need throughout life.”

Administration

Randy Conaway, transportation supervisor. Work experience: transportation supervisor at Perkins Local Schools and EMT/paramedic for North Central EMS and Cedar Point. Most excited about: “The opportunity to make positive connections with staff, students and families.”

Michelle Van Dusen, food service supervisor. Work experience: 17 years with Maumee City Schools. Most excited about: “I am very excited for this opportunity and for the department. We have a great menu and have plans to add new items as the year goes along. I am most excited about offering more options for the students.”

Rachael Salazar, assistant director of teaching and learning. Graduated from: Miami University and Bowling Green State University. Work experience: curriculum director at Buckeye Central Local Schools, building administrator and science teacher. Most excited about: “Everyone I have met at Maumee has been welcoming and supportive. I’m looking forward to working with the fantastic team of educators here.”