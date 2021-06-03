New Executive Director Takes Over At Maumee Indoor Theater

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — Sara Eiden has been named the new executive director of the Maumee Indoor Theater.

She officially took over the role on April 30, replacing Thomas Gillen, who left the position to focus full time on law school.

“I know how special and important this theater is,” she said.

Eiden previously served as the administrator and marketing manager for The Shops at Fallen Timbers. She wants to take her marketing and communication experience to build and promote community events at the theater. Her first order of business has been to create a rebranding initiative and launch a new theater website.

“The Maumee Indoor is the face of the city,” she said. “As the face of Maumee, we provide fun, affordable community entertainment and we want to build and foster community events.”

The rebranding effort includes a new logo using the colors maroon, which evokes nostalgia, and goldenrod, which signifies encouragement and growth, she added.

“The theater is definitely revered by the community, which is really cool,” she said. “It’s such a staple to the town and it has a whole lot of nostalgia for people for a lot of different reasons.”

Eiden plans to implement staff training on guest services and guest satisfaction as well as technological proficiency to ensure an optimal experience for all theater customers.

On June 1, the theater returned to full-capacity status with the expiration of COVID-19 guidelines that initially shut it down completely and then allowed only limited capacity through much of 2020. Currently, the theater is showing the films Trolls World Tour and Knives Out, which were released in 2019. Second-run films, or those that run three to four months after the release date, will continue to be featured at the theater.

“It makes it great for folks who don’t want to pay the big theater prices and they don’t want to watch it at home, they want to have the theater experience, which I know we have all missed,” Eiden said.

In addition to movies, the theater is also booking private events, such as birthday parties, as well as theater performances, musical acts, dance recitals, graduation ceremonies and special film showings for local organizations, church groups and schools. Several live events are scheduled through the months of June and July.

Eiden grew up in Holgate, which is a small town located between Defiance and Bowling Green. She received her bachelor’s degree in communication, leadership and dramatic performance from Bowling Green State University.

“I’m excited to be a part of this community and I look forward to revitalizing some of the nostalgic aspects of the theater,” she said. “I want people to know that we are open and ready for you.”

Maumee Indoor Theater concessions are still available to go, and clean buckets can be refilled for only $5.00.

Weekly movie specials include:

Mucho Mondays: small pop, small popcorn and small candy for $7.00.

Two for Tuesdays: two small or two medium pops or popcorns for the price of one.

Wild Wednesdays: $2.00 admission tickets and small pop and popcorn for $1.25 each.

Thirsty Thursdays: one free refill on any size pop.

Check The Mirror’s theater listing for shows and showtimes.

To contact the theater staff, please call (419) 897-8902.