New Egress To Be Constructed On Conant Street

The city of Maumee purchased property at 721 Conant St., next to Little Caesars, in order to build a new egress or driveway off of Conant Street. The city will tear down the building located at that site to make way for the new driveway. The proposal is designed to make it easier for cars to access Burger King and Little Caesars. MIRROR PHOTO BY MIKE McCARTHY

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — The city of Maumee is putting plans in place to make it easier for cars to get in and out of businesses along the 700 block of Conant Street.

At the April 19 meeting, Maumee City Council unanimously approved the purchase of property at 721 Conant St. at a cost of $148,000. The small building, which is located on the property between the former Family Video/current Little Caesars building and Burger King, has been used as a check cashing business and a tanning salon. It is currently empty, and the city plans to tear it down in order to create a new egress or driveway that will be easier for cars to access from Conant Street.

“We’re trying to consolidate egresses on Conant Street,” explained city administrator Patrick Burtch. “There are three accesses there now, and we want to provide better egress both for the Burger King and for Little Caesars.”

Burger King also plans to renovate its store, he added.

