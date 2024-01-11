New AW Board Of Education Focuses On Deficit Recovery Plan

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — The Anthony Wayne Board of Education welcomed three new members and a new president during its January 4 meeting.

Taking the oath of office were returning member Jeff Baden along with newly elected members Lindsay Hoipkemier, Shellie Mc-Knight and Mike Stamm. Kyle Miller, who joined the board in 2022, was named president after McKnight’s nomination of Baden failed to get enough votes for a majority.

With the failure of an operational levy and bond issue in November, the most pressing issue for the new board is to prepare a deficit recovery plan that is due to the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce by Wednesday, January 31. Two work sessions were scheduled for 8:00 a.m. on Monday, January 8 and 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 17 to address the projected $746,178 deficit in fiscal year 2025 and $3.6 million deficit in fiscal year 2026.

“We need to either increase revenue or decrease expenditures,” said Superintendent Dr. Jim Fritz.

In December, the board voted to place a 2.42-mill operational levy on the Tuesday, March 19 ballot to collect $3.3 million a year. This is different from the failed operational levy and bond issue on the November 2023 ballot. While paperwork needed to be turned in to the Lucas County Board of Elections by December 20, the school board can decide – as part of its recovery plan – to choose not to go forward with the levy if other options are chosen during the working sessions.

During the meeting, the board also:

• Listened to a presentation about the Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) program used to provide student intervention. (See related article.)

• Voted to create a scholarship fund in memory of Robby Spanbauer, an Anthony Wayne Junior High student who died in March 2021 after a five-year battle with cancer. Monclova Primary School teachers raised $1,000 to launch the scholarship.

• Approved the resignation of special education aide Jill Bocian and the hiring of special education aide Sara McGill.

• Approved donations including: $1,000 from an anonymous donor for unpaid lunch and other fees for Waterville Primary students; $300 to StuCo’s Giving Tree Fundraiser, which will benefit the AW Neighborhood Bridges program; and $1,500 from Rosemary Yanik to Waterville Primary for Family Literacy Night, books for the vending machine and Portrait of a General T-shirts.

• Approved the 2024 meeting agenda, including the next meeting, which is on Monday, February 12 at 6:00 p.m.