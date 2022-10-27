National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Set On October 29

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The Maumee Police Division and the Substance Abuse Intervention League (S.A.I.L.) are sponsoring a prescription drug take-back day at two locations on Saturday, October 29.

Maumee residents can drop off medication that is no longer needed at McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital, entrance No. 3, at 5901 Monclova Rd. and the Maumee Police Division at 109 E. Dudley St. from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“Residents can drive up to either location and do not have to exit their car and just hand over their medications,” said Police Chief Josh Sprow.

It is important, Sprow said, to properly dispose of medication that is no longer needed as it can be dangerous to children and others in the home if ingested.

There are not many options for residents to dispose of unneeded medications, so a National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) has been established to help remove these items from homes.

Maumee residents can dispose of prescription drugs throughout the year in the police lobby 24/7, but that only applies to pills. For Saturday’s drug take-back, the police wanted to provide options for other items, as well.

“Maumee police and McLaren St. Luke’s will take liquids and sharps during this event only,” Sprow said.

The two sites will collect narcotics, over-the-counter medications, pet medications, prescriptions, vitamins, syringes and liquid medications. Unaccepted items include inhalers and ointments/lotions.

At the Maumee Police Department’s drug take-back location, Girl Scout Troop 10726 will be collecting the caps from the prescription bottles, too.

The Girl Scouts have been collecting plastic caps at locations around the city, including the municipal building and several of the schools, since August. The troop has already collected enough caps to make one bench for Wayne Trail Elementary and is hoping to get enough caps during the drug take-back to make benches for the other elementary schools.

The drug take-back will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29.