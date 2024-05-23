Musical Entertainment Lineup Announced For Uptown Maumee Music Fest On July 3-4

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The Uptown Maumee Music Fest returns on Wednesday, July 3 and Thursday, July 4 with 10 bands and musical acts.

The second annual event runs in collaboration with the city of Maumee and the Maumee Uptown Business Association along with the Fourth of July fireworks show in conjunction with Perrysburg.

“It’s going to be a really fun time for everyone,” said MUBA event coordinator Erin Hyndman. “It’s a mix of local bands and then we have some really big out-of-town bands coming this year.”

This year, the musical acts will take to the stage over two days.

“July 3 starts at 2:00 p.m. and goes until 10:00 p.m. and will be followed by the fireworks,” Hyndman noted.

The Day Drinkers, Lone Wolf Hippies, Adrianna Noone and Paul McDonald will provide hours of entertainment for Maumee residents and visitors.

Thursday, July 4 will have the Hi-Jivers, King Margo, Johnny B Roth, Three 2 Many, Josh and Jordan, and East Nash Grass between noon and 11:00 p.m.

The variety of local and national acts are expected to appeal to attendees of all ages, Hyndman said, ensuring the crowds are entertained throughout the entire holiday festival.

In addition to the musical entertainment, the Maumee Uptown Business Association is planning more activities during the July 3-4 event, along with a variety of food and beverage trucks on both days.

“There will be some of the same trucks, but we will have some new ones, too,” Hyndman said. “Maumee Bay Brewing has a new truck that they’re unveiling, and it will be there. MUBA will have beer sales, though.”

Residents are also encouraged to visit the many local establishments on and around Conant Street for food and drinks, too.

Future updates on the events, including food trucks, activities for children and more can be found in upcoming editions of The Mirror.