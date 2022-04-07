MUBA Kicks Off New Season Of Activities With Easter Egg-Stravaganza On Saturday

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — With the start of spring, the Maumee Uptown Business Association (MUBA) is preparing to get people outside and uptown.

The main goal of MUBA, a nonprofit organization that began in 1975, is to increase business and shine a light on the historic uptown area.

One of the many ways MUBA members do this is by hosting events for uptown businesses and Maumee residents to participate in together.

First on the list of events for this year is the annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza on Saturday, April 9 from 10:00 a.m. to noon. The event, which was canceled in 2020 and modified last year, will be similar to the years prior.

“We will pass out Easter eggs to the businesses that are participating and then they will pass those eggs out to customers who come in,” MUBA president Jason Mendelsohn said. “We will also be hiding eggs throughout the uptown area.”

Later this spring, MUBA will also look to have businesses adopt planters in the uptown area.

“We have planters on the streets and we’d like the businesses to adopt a planter, fill it with pretty flowers and take care of it for the summer,” Mendelsohn said.

The planters are all part of the uptown beautification project that MUBA works on throughout the year. In an effort to put the area on display, MUBA has installed benches, street signs and more.

MUBA members have also announced a return of Classic Movie Nights at the Maumee Indoor Theater. Residents will be able to meet with local business people in the lobby and participate in giveaways before the movie starts. Admission will be free.

Each month will feature a movie from a different decade. The movies will begin on Tuesday, April 26 and run through November, skipping July and August.

There will be no shortage of events this summer, however, as the July 3 Family Picnic and the Maumee Summer Fair in August are both on the calendar. Before those events, though, this year there will be a Vegan Takeover.

“It’s sort of an interesting, unique event that you don’t see everywhere, and we think it’d be a good thing to draw people who don’t normally come into the uptown area into uptown Maumee,” Mendelsohn said. “On Friday, May 27, in the evening, we’ll have vegan food trucks and vegan vendors.”

Mendelsohn, whose shop – Jacky’s Depot – serves vegan ice cream, said he is looking forward to the event and bringing in several other vegan-friendly vendors. Local names like Leaf & Seed and the Frankly Plant Based Kitchen vegan hot dog truck are scheduled to be in attendance. Uptown businesses will be encouraged to set up booths to meet with customers.

The Vegan Takeover is part of the Summer Nights Uptown series that MUBA regularly hosts. These act as mini-festivals and typically feature food trucks, activities, vendors and more.

“After that will be the July 3 free fireworks. At 5:00 p.m., we’ll do the annual pre-fireworks picnic that we usually do,” Mendelsohn said.

The pre-fireworks family picnic has been happening in the uptown Maumee area for more than 20 years. It started as a fully volunteer-driven event, with the cooking, selling and serving of food, but has since turned into another mini-festival, Mendelsohn said. There will be a variety of activities and food trucks available.

Closing out the summer season, before school starts back up, is the Maumee Summer Fair scheduled for August 12-13. This is the 45th year for the annual event, which first began as a one-day fair with arts and crafts vendors.

It has since expanded to cover two days with vendors, a kids’ zone, parade, entertainment stage, beer garden, car show and more in the 100 blocks of East and West Dudley and East and West Wayne streets.

“The Summer Fair is a lot of work, but it’s a great event and we’re looking forward to it again this year,” Mendelsohn said.

The fair will feature the Taste of Maumee, an activity which allows local restaurants to showcase their food on Friday night and Saturday.

Registration for sponsors and vendors, along with volunteer opportunities, is now available on the website at maumeesummerfair.com.

In the fall and winter, several other MUBA events will take place uptown, including trick-or-treat, the Holiday Light Parade – which has been moved to Sunday – and the Great Elf Hunt.

Each activity and festival presented by MUBA is an opportunity for residents to come meet with local businesses and see what uptown Maumee has to offer.

According to Mendelsohn, MUBA has given back to the community in various ways all because of the events it holds. As MUBA is a nonprofit entity, any income generated – usually from the Maumee Summer Fair – is then divided up and given to the Maumee Senior Center and the Maumee Valley Historical Society.