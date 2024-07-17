Morgan’s Fitness Solutions Thriving In Larger Location

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Walking into a gym can be intimidating.

“It’s really vulnerable to come into a space like this or any gym and try something new,” said Morgan Stanfield, owner of Morgan’s Fitness Solutions in Waterville.

“I see a lot of young people who say they like to work out – but that’s not what makes a successful coach. Having the background that I do equips me to support people in their journey.”

Stanfield’s journey began after graduating from Anthony Wayne High School in 2006, earning master’s degrees in mental health and school counseling from Bowling Green State University, and then working as a school counselor in mostly high school settings for nearly seven years.

“I became a personal trainer on the side,” she said, explaining that she had a gym in her garage and began working with friends to meet their fitness goals. For several years, Stanfield took her expertise to other gyms, renting out space, until the pandemic and having a baby put her plans on hold.

In 2021, Stanfield decided that if she was going to do personal training, it was time to go big. She opened Morgan’s Fitness Solutions on Michigan Avenue next to Franklin’s and began building up a clientele. This past May, after three years in business, she decided to make another move.

Stanfield’s new facility at 465 Anthony Wayne Trail – the former Dollar General – was renovated and is co-occupied by building owner Wright & Son Construc-tion.

With purple walls, mirrors and black mats, the space is simple, practical and flexible. Each day, the space is changed up depending on the focus: high impact, strength training, bodyweight or cardio core. All of the classes are coach-led, with personal training also available. This takes away the guessing or intimidation that can limit a client’s success, Stanfield said.

“It is created in a way to allow people to come in every day. We’re not doing high impact or super heavy every day,” she explained.

Some clients choose to sign up for a 10-class package; others sign up for a month. Morgan’s Fitness Solutions doesn’t ask for a long-term membership, because it’s an independent gym that doesn’t pay franchise fees. A 10-class period is usually enough to know whether it’s a good fit, she said.

Stanfield brings her mental health background with her as she works with clients to meet their goals and overcome any mental or physical roadblocks.

Also joining her team are certified personal trainer and group fitness instructor Lauren Cieply and certified personal trainer Finn Zetter.

“We have a wide variety of fitness levels – pregnant and post-partum, women in their 70s, men in their 50s, couples. We customize the workout to meet everybody’s needs. We know everyone that comes in here, their injuries and their goals. It’s definitely like a community. It’s nice with everyone supporting each other.”

For more information, visit mfswaterville.com.