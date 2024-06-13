Monclova FriendShip Store Set To Open On Tuesday, June 18

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — With their famous hand-breaded chicken and savory crust pizza, FriendShip Stores offer more than convenience store items and fuel – as travelers along Monclova Road will soon find out.

“We’re targeting a Tuesday, June 18 opening date,” said Adam Kaverman, loyalty and brand manager for Beck Suppliers Inc. doing business as FriendShip Stores.

As he directed workers building racks, installing fountain drink dispensers and assembling equipment last week, Kaverman pointed to the menu board.

“One of our big things is our fresh, never-frozen chicken tenders and bone-in chicken, and our savory crust pizza. All of it is made fresh. It’s not frozen pizza we pop in the oven, and the chicken is all hand-battered and fried. We make everything,” Kaverman said.

“We also make fresh salads, subs and a variety of wraps, and of course we have the standards like beverages, snacks, candies and a very large beer cave,” Kaverman added.

“We offer bean-to-cup coffee. Instead of the traditional coffee pot sitting there slowly burning, you get a fresh cup of coffee every single time.”

Customers can enjoy a snack at one of the inside tables or an outdoor picnic table, or take home a meal with side dishes like macaroni and cheese.

“This is restaurant-quality food, not roller dogs. We hired a chef and brought in food management people,” said Lee Beckman, vice president of facilities for Beck Suppliers. “Now, we’re a restaurant that offers fuel versus a fuel station that offers food.”

With thousands of homes and a growing industrial park nearby, Monclova Township’s newest addition is expected to be busy, but Kaverman said hours will be determined after a few weeks of observing traffic and learning about shifts at area manufacturers.

“We will not be a 24-hour operation,” he said. “Normally, we open a site and we change our hours quite often in the first couple weeks.”

The store will have up to 25 part-time and full-time employees, and training is underway this week. By the end of July or early August, Kaverman expects to hold a grand opening with product sampling and deals to draw in new customers.

Formed in 1950, the Fremont-based, family-owned Beck Suppliers focused on taking care of families, businesses and farmers with fairly priced fuel. Today, the company is one of the leading independent petroleum, propane and fuel services companies in Ohio. In 1986, the first FriendShip Store opened, and six years ago, the company decided to put more of a focus on food. Beck Suppliers now has over 30 FriendShip Stores in Ohio, mostly in the Sandusky and Port Clinton areas as well as south to Columbus and toward eastern Ohio.

While the food is what sets FriendShip Stores apart, Kaverman said customers can expect competitively priced fuel.

Sitting on the southeast corner of Monclova Road and Jerome Road, the location has two entrances, including a high-speed diesel area to service area companies with semis.

For more information, visit Friendshipstores.com.