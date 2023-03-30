Monclova Approves Pay Increases For Part-Time, New Firefighters

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Part-time firefighters in Monclova are getting a raise.

Monclova Township trustees unanimously appr-oved increases to pay rates after an executive session on March 20, bumping hourly rates to $14.28 for recruits, $17.39 for recruits with training, $18.11 for a firefighter EMT, $19.40 for firefighter advanced EMT, $20.70 for firefighter paramedic, $22.00 for lieutenant and $23.34 for captain. This increase takes effect on Thursday, March 30.

Trustees also approved increasing the hourly rate of the nine new firefighters hired November – who are still under probationary status – by 3 percent, effective in July, subject to the completion of their probationary status.

“We want to keep working on salaries and growth opportunities for all of our staff,” said trustee Barbara Lang.

During the meeting, the trustees also:

• Approved pay increases for Justin Crunkilton, firefighter 1, to $17.50 per hour and Colin Wedge, firefighter 2, to $17.65 per hour as both completed their probation.

• Learned from zoning administrator Eric Wagner that a site plan review is underway for Rolled Alloys, which plans to build a 253,515-square-foot manufacturing facility, including a 30,000-square-foot office space, at 6630 Monclova Rd., the northwest corner of Jerome Road. The company specializes in machining work on metal products.

• Heard that Churchill’s is planning to install a larger awning on its grocery store at 3320 Briarfield Blvd.

• Learned that Lantz Dental, at 6490 Wheatstone Court, is planning an addition.

• Heard that the April Board of Zoning Appeals meeting will consider plans by St. George Coptic Orthodox Church to construct improvements to its facility.

• Approved changing appropriations for a $84,469 truck and the transfer of $1.5 million from Signature Bank to Star Ohio.

• Approved plans and advertising for the township’s Ohio Public Works Commission resurfacing project for 2023, including Homestead at the Quarry, Stonebrooke Farms, Cross-creek Woods, Winter-bourne station and the public portion of Deep Water Lane. The work consists of milling and resurfacing the existing pavement, minor curb repairs and other related work. The 3.74-mile improvement is estimated at $1.5 million with $485,000 in grant assistance.

• Approved a joint cooperation agreement with the Lucas County Engineer’s Office to pay the township’s portion of road striping. The county is seeking bids.

• Agreed to the Lucas County Engineer’s Office contract with National Industrial Maintenance of East Chicago, Ind., to do crack sealing at an estimated cost of $124,260, with the township’s share at $42,600.

• Agreed to discuss a five-year contract renewal with Republic Services for refuse and recycling pickup at the same terms and conditions as the current contract.

• Heard that Keener Road pickleball courts now have lights that will be on a timer.