Modified Lucas County Fair Focuses On 4-H And FFA Projects

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — The sound of moos, bleats, neighs, quacks and oinks will still fill the barns. A queen will be crowned. The stucco building will be filled with 4-H and FFA projects, and the famous milkshakes will still be served.

Lucas County Fair Senior Fair Board president Shane Warner announced that with some limitations and modifications, the fair will go on.

The Open Arts and Crafts Show, Air Dogs, rodeo and Tug a Truck are canceled. So are concerts and ground entertainment. Food stands, however, will be open during the entire fair, starting on Monday, July 13, and rides will be open Thursday, July 16 through Sunday, July 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Handwashing stations will be available outside every building.

“The primary focus is as always the 4-H and FFA youths presenting their projects for judging. With that in mind, all projects that the youths have worked on for this year’s fair will be exhibited and judged,” Warner said.

That’s welcome news for Charli Cuvelier and Reese Shull.

Charli, a freshman at Anthony Wayne High School, is a member of the Silver Spurs 4-H Club. She’ll bring her horse, Allie, to compete in pleasure shows, contesting and ranch riding.

Allie and Charli had just a few weeks of training together when they entered a show in October. Allie was flying around the arena, prompting a judge to yell at them.

“It didn’t go well. I had just gotten used to riding her and didn’t know how to slow her down. I got nervous and she got nervous. It was a hot mess,” Charli laughed. “Now, I can ride her fast or slow, using just my body – I don’t even touch the reins.”

While Charli enjoys competing, she said the best part of the fair is hanging out with friends from not only Anthony Wayne, but also other schools.

“I like the experience of getting everyone together and being with friends, and even meeting some new people. When I’m not showing, I go get milkshakes with everybody,” she said.

Charli serves on the Junior Fair Board, along with Springfield High School senior Reese Shull and several other students in FFA and 4-H. The board organizes the dance and activities for youths who often camp out at the fair or spend most of the day and evening there. The entire week is filled with livestock shows, non-livestock displays and opportunities to learn and meet new people, she said.

“When people I know say they don’t like going to fairs, it’s because they think it’s just rides and games,” Charli said.

Reese, a member of the Stitch and Stir 4-H Club, researched and put together a display about mental health. Reese investigated the county numbers of people who are dealing with everything from depression to schizophrenia.

“Most people are affected by mental health in one way or another,” he said, noting that very successful people have overcome mental health issues, including the late Microsoft founder Steve Jobs.

Last year, Reese’s presentation was a little lighter: grilling.

“That was quite the spectacle. I thought with my supreme confidence that I would be the world’s greatest griller. I started with corn and eventually graduated to burgers. I don’t think my mom appreciated the charcoal burger,” he laughed.

Despite the challenges, Reese earned Best of Class and first-place ribbons for his presentation.

For Reese, going to the fair is an annual event. When his family lived in Maumee, he often walked to the fairgrounds.

“I’ve been going to the fair every year,” said Reese, who as a member of the Junior Fair Board volunteers at the food court and to set up displays.

The teens encourage the public to come check out the shows and displays to see what 4-H and FFA youths are all about.

Wednesday, July 15

Horse shows begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Horse Arena.

Rabbit show at 10:00 a.m. in the Livestock Arena.

Cattle show at 5:00 p.m. in the Livestock Arena.

Thursday, July 16

Horse shows begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Horse Arena.

Poultry show at 10:00 a.m. in the Livestock Arena.

Rides open 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday, July 17

Open horse and pony show at 10:00 a.m. in the Pony Arena.

Livestock auction at 1:30 p.m. in the Livestock Arena.

Hayloading contest at 7:00 p.m. in the Horse Arena.

Rides open 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 18

Open horse show at 9:00 a.m. in the Horse Arena.

Open sheep show, time TBA, in the Livestock Arena.

Open poultry exhibition, all day viewing.

Rides open 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 19

Open swine show, time TBA, in the Livestock Arena.

Rides open 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For an updated schedule, visit www.lucascountyfair.com.