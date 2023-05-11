MHS Boys Win Maumee Relays, Girls Finish Second

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — Normally one of the first invitationals of the year, the Maumee Invitational Relays were moved this year to one of the last weekends before league and postseason tournaments.

It still remains to be seen, but the decision could give the Panthers track and field teams a huge boost of confidence late in the season.

The boys team led from the first event scored and held off Otsego to win the team title, 102-98. The Panthers claimed wins in six of the 14 events, adding three second-place finishes as well.

Scott was third with 85 points, and Bowsher finished fourth with 78.

“The boys have been so great all season long,” said Maumee coach Lindsay Vannett. “They have been competitive in every invite and relay we have been to.

“Considering the number of changes we have had to make due to injuries and absences, they are really showing their grit and determination to do the best they can every time they compete.

“Finishing first in a pretty competitive relay event is wonderful heading into NLL and districts.”

Maumee finished first in the shot put, long jump and high jump in the field events. It also claimed wins in the 4×800-meter run, shuttle hurdles and mixed relays.

The Panthers were second in the pole vault, distance medley and 4×100 throwers relay.

On the girls side, Otsego claimed the team title with 110 points, but Maumee was close behind in second with 83 points. The Panthers won the mixed relay for the girls only first of the night, but they placed second in seven events and third in three others.

Notre Dame was third with 75 points, followed by Scott (55 points) and Bowsher (40).

“We seriously have some of the toughest girls around,” Vannett said. “They will stop at nothing to be competitive and fill in where the team needs them. They all understand the team-before-me approach at times and jump in wherever they need to be.”

Maumee placed second in the shot put, discus, high jump and pole vault in the field events. The Panthers took second in 4×800, shuttle hurdles and 4×100 throwers relays. They were third in the distance medley, 4×200 and 4×400.