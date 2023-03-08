MHS After Prom Committee Looking For Sponsors, Volunteers

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee High School is planning After Prom for Saturday, April 29 at the Kalahari indoor waterpark and resort, but first, sponsorships are needed to help the event run smoothly.

According to Jennifer Campos, an MHS After Prom Committee parent volunteer, sponsors help offset the costs required for After Prom, which includes food, drinks and transportation for a memorable night with friends.

“We are hoping to have financial sponsors through advertising on the back of our After Prom T-shirts and on a banner that will be displayed at the event thanking the sponsors. This will help to bring down the cost of After Prom and make tickets more affordable so more students are able to attend,” Campos said.

The deadline to submit payment along with the sponsorship form is Wednesday, March 15.

“There are different levels of sponsorship of $500, $250 and $100, but no gift is too small if someone wanted to donate another amount,” Campos said.

The sponsorship form is available on Maumee City Schools social media accounts as well as the MCS website at https://maumee.k12.oh.us/flyer_central/.

Purple Sponsors, or those at the $500 level, will also have their logos featured on a banner at the event and must email a high-resolution image to MaumeeHighSchoolAfterProm@gmail.com by the Wednesday, March 15 deadline.

Parents who want to help out by volunteering can also contact MHS principal Scott Perrotte at sperrotte@maumeek12.org.

All parent volunteers are required to have a BCI background check before volunteering, which MCS will provide.

Sponsors and volunteers allow the After Prom Committee to provide a safe, alcohol- and drug-free event for the students, Campos explained.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, accidents are the leading cause of death for teens, accounting for nearly half of all deaths.

More than one-third of accidents are motor-vehicle fatalities, and Campos noted that according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 1 in 3 alcohol-related teen traffic fatalities occur from April to June, or prom season.

To provide students with a safe and affordable After Prom experience, the committee is asking for sponsors and volunteers. More information can be found on the sponsorship form at https://maumee.k12.oh.us/flyer_central/.