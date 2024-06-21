Mercy Health Seeks Proposals For Redevelopment Of St. Luke’s

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — After an expert analysis determined that the 50-year-old former St. Luke’s Hospital is functionally obsolete, Mercy Health is seeking proposals from national developers on how to reinvent the 50-acre site in a way that will complement existing medical facilities and the needs of the community.

“I believe Mercy will act as good partners to make sure that we get the highest and best use out of that property,” said Maumee administrator Dr. Patrick Burtch. “We’re doing our best to work with Mercy and hope to get a use that’s compatible with the residences in the area and also provide an economic development benefit.”

In June 2023, Mercy Health purchased the campus for over $7 million after McLaren Health Care closed the hospital and its related outpatient services. In the year since, Mercy Health has welcomed 400 former St. Luke’s associates and 22 providers into its organization and recently merged the two organizations’ charitable foundations.

Mercy Health also brought in architects and engineers to provide input on what work would be needed to address deferred maintenance and get the hospital in shape to meet regulatory compliance, said Bob Baxter, president of Mercy Health Toledo. Those experts determined that the hospital building is functionally obsolete and would likely need to be demolished.

“We did our due diligence on the buildings and the hospital,” Baxter said.

Any development would need to complement the existing Mercy Health medical offices, including cardiac rehab and physical therapy, lab and radiology services, and ambulatory surgery, as well as primary care practices.

“Mercy Health looks forward to partnering with a strong developer who would acquire the campus and honor the St. Luke’s legacy with a signature project,” Baxter said. “This transition to a developer, who will be an expert in the redevelopment arena, will allow our ministry to uphold our promise to the community of providing high-quality, compassionate health care.”

Since announcing a request for proposals, Baxter said he’s heard from several developers who are interested. While he doesn’t know how long the process will take, the community and Maumee will have input along the way.

“Mercy Health believes that combining community input with developer experience will lead to a much stronger and sustainable redevelopment project,” Baxter said.

While Maumee City Council is unlikely support a big manufacturing plant with so many homes nearby, Burtch believes the city would welcome a mixed-use development that includes residential, commercial and job shop-type small manufacturing.

A diverse and eclectic approach to business and residential mixes works well and provides spaces where people feel more comfortable in the spaces where they work, Burtch said.

“I think mixed use is a more well-rounded approach rather than leaving it to one business that is susceptible to economic downturns,” Burtch said, adding that when St. Luke’s closed, the city lost $800,000 in income tax revenue. “It’s the way the world goes. Nothing lasts forever.”

Instead of focusing on large companies that bring in thousands of jobs at once, Maumee is focusing on bringing in a variety of smaller firms, such as 50-employee companies.

“In the last three years, the city has increased by 300 jobs in Arrowhead Business Park alone,” Burtch said. “Maybe the road to success is smaller.”

As Mercy Health reviews proposals, Baxter said he’s both excited about the opportunities for creativity and aware that, for some, the loss of the building might be bittersweet.

Through several months last summer, Mercy listened to residents share their desires for not just the site, but also for services throughout the community.

“Our mission is to be informed by what the community needs and align access and services to those needs,” Baxter said. “I hope people are seeing our values and actions align.”