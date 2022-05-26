Memorial Day Parade Set For Monday With New Parade Route On White Street

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — The Maumee Memorial Day parade is returning this year after a two-year hiatus imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade will make its much-anticipated return to uptown Maumee, stepping off at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 30 with a new parade route and a renewed sense of tradition.

Sponsored by Maumee American Legion Post 320, this year’s parade route has been altered significantly due to disruptions being caused by the extensive Uptown Maumee Streetscape Improvements Project construction work taking place in the 300 and 400 blocks of Conant Street.

As a result, the usual Conant Street parade route has been set aside this year for a new route, which will take the parade from its assembly area at Maumee United Methodist Church, southward along White Steet across the Anthony Wayne Trail to East Broadway Street, where it will turn right on a westward route for four blocks to its destination point at Union School Memorial Park at the corner of East Broadway and Conant streets.

Once at the memorial, Ken Buckland of American Legion Post 320 will preside over a program which will feature remarks from the mayor, a wreath-laying ceremony and a selection of patriotic music from the Maumee High School Marching Pride and the Maumee Community Band.

Among the highlights of the ceremony will be the recitation of the names of Maumee servicemen who have died in action, as read by Joyce Schmeltz of the Maumee American Legion Post 320 Auxiliary. Jay Shoemaker, chaplain for the post, will also participate in the program.

Following the ceremony, the public is invited to attend an open house to enjoy hot dogs and soft drinks at Maumee American Legion Post 320, located at 204 Illinois Ave.

Earlier in the day, the Maumee Fire Division will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at 8:30 a.m. at the fire station at 220 Illinois Ave. The public is invited to attend the ceremony, which will feature a remembrance of firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

On Saturday, May 28, the public is invited to join American Legion members as they place American flags on the graves of all U.S. service veterans buried at Maumee’s two cemeteries. Volunteers may join the Legion members and Boy Scouts at 9:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. Once those flags have been placed, the group will head over to Riverside Cemetery to compete their task.