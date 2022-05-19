Memorial Day Events Planned In Community

Memorial Day may be the official kickoff of summer, but it’s also a time set aside to remember and honor those who have perished in service to the nation.

Area communities have a variety of events planned for Memorial Day weekend.

On Sunday, May 29 at 1:30 p.m., the Fallen Timbers Battlefield Preservation Commission will host Memorial at the Monument, an event with music, guest speakers and the laying of a wreath to honor the Kentucky militia, Canadian/ British militia, the Native Americans and the American forces lost in the August 20, 1794 battle.

Monday, May 30 will feature three different events.

The Maumee Memorial Day Parade begins at 9:30 a.m. at Maumee United Methodist Church, 405 Sackett St., and makes its way to Union Elementary School for closing ceremonies. Those interested in participating in the event should contact Ken Buckland at (419) 356-9210 or Joyce Schmeltz at (419) 891-0449.

That same day, the Whitehouse American Legion is hosting two identical programs in Waterville and Whitehouse, featuring the Anthony Wayne High School Marching Generals, guest speaker Kit Heintschel and Legion members laying a wreath. The first program begins at 10:00 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Whitehouse, 6710 Providence St. The next program begins at 11:00 a.m. at Wakeman Cemetery in Waterville, 621 Farnsworth Rd.

