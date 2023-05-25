Memorial Day Events Planned In Area Communities

Parades and solemn remembrances are planned in honor of Memorial Day throughout the community this weekend.

Fallen Timbers Monument

On Sunday, May 28 at 1:30 p.m., the Fallen Timbers Battlefield Preser-vation Commission will host a memorial at the Fallen Timbers Monument to honor those lost in battle with music and the laying of wreaths and cedar boughs.

Guests will include U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, Maumee Mayor Rich Carr, Waterville Mayor Tim Pedro and Whitehouse Mayor Don Atkinson along with representatives of the American Legion, Buffalo Soldiers, Canadian military, Black Swamp Intertribal Foundation and Daughters of the American Revolution. The monument is located at 5601 Anthony Wayne Trail.

Maumee Fire Holds Service

The Maumee Fire Division Memorial Day service will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, May 29 at the Maumee Fire Station, located at 220 Illinois Ave. The ceremony will honor the service and memory of the deceased members of the Maumee Fire Division. The service will include prayers, a wreath-laying ceremony and the taps bugle call in memory of the firefighters. The event is open to the public.

Legion Hosts May 29 Parade

The Maumee American Legion Post 320 will host a parade on Monday, May 29 beginning at Maumee United Methodist Church, 405 Sackett St.

The parade will step off at 9:30 a.m. and proceed south along White Street, east on East John Street and south onto Conant Street, ending at the Civil War monument and eternal flame memorial at Union School. At the school, Maumee Mayor Richard Carr and American Legion personnel will lead a memorial service to honor Maumee’s fallen soldiers. The public is invited to attend the ceremony.

Perrysburg Parade, Service

Perrysburg American Legion Post 28 is hosting a Memorial Day parade and service on Monday, May 29 at 10:00 a.m. Parade participants will gather at the corner of Louisiana Avenue and Fifth Street starting at 9:00 a.m. The parade will head north on Louisiana Avenue to West Front Street, south on Walnut Street, and then west on Indiana Avenue. The parade will stop at Hood Park for the placing of a wreath at the monument of those killed in service and then end at Fort Meigs Union Cemetery for an 11:30 a.m. graveside memorial service hosted by the Legion. Kids’ activities, including inflatables, will be available in the Commodore Schoolyard, 140 E. Indiana Ave., from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Waterville And Whitehouse

On Monday, May 29, the Whitehouse American Legion Post 384 will host two identical services: at 10:00 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 6700 Providence St. in Whitehouse, and at 11:00 a.m. at Wakeman Cemetery, 621 Farnsworth Rd. in Waterville.

The service will include a presentation of the colors by Cub Scout Pack 384 in Whitehouse and Boy Scout Troop 101 in Waterville, as well as a selection of patriotic songs by the Anthony Wayne Marching Generals. Maj. Carneen Cotton, commanding officer of the Army Reserves 983rd Engineering Battalion, will be the guest speaker.