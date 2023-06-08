Memorable Run Ends In State Softball Final For Generals

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — A memorable run through the Division I state softball tournament came to an end for Anthony Wayne last week, with the Generals coming just one win shy of the program’s second state title.

AW steamrolled its way through the sectional, district and regional tournaments, winning by an average score of 6-2, including a huge 7-3 win over rival Springfield in the regional final.

After a 2-1 victory over Pataskala Watkins Memorial in the state semifinal, the Generals lost 6-1 to Austintown Fitch in the state final. It was Fitch’s first appearance in the state tournament.

Along the way to the state final, AW beat two state-ranked teams in No. 1 Springfield and No. 2 Watkins Memorial. The Generals finished third in the final Ohio High School Softball Coaches Association poll, and Fitch was fourth.

The Generals opened postseason play with a 10-3 win over Wapakoneta before beating Bowling Green (4-0) and Whitmer (6-5) in the district tournament.

They then blanked North Ridgeville, 4-0, in the regional semifinal to set up a rematch with Northern Lakes League rival Springfield.

The Blue Devils had won the previous two regular season meetings, but AW returned the favor when it mattered most.

The Generals pounded out 11 hits, including seven extra-base knocks. Brooklyn Patchen and Trinity Nowicki each went 2-for-4 with doubles and home runs. Patchen drove in four runs and scored twice, while Nowicki scored two runs and drove in one.

Megan Sumner went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, hitting a double and a triple.

Kat Meyers picked up the win in relief, throwing 5-2/3 innings of scoreless ball, allowing three hits and three walks with eight strikeouts.

The Generals managed only four hits in the state semifinal win over Watkins Memorial, but Nowicki made her one hit count, driving a solo home run. Abby Kennelly had an RBI double in the win as well.

Patchen threw the win in relief, lasting 6-1/3 innings. She didn’t allow a run while giving up four hits and three walks and striking out six.