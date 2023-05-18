McCarthy, Archambeau Lead Maumee To Pair Of NLL Baseball Wins

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — The Maumee baseball team picked up a pair of Northern Lakes League wins last week, thanks to steady performances from some familiar names.

The Panthers took down Bowling Green, 7-2, and Southview, 10-2, going 2-3 during a busy week with losses to Perrysburg, Anthony Wayne and Ottawa Hills.

Senior outfielder Ayden McCarthy went 10-for-17 (.588) during the week with five RBI, three runs, three walks and only one strikeout. McCarthy was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBI in the win over the Cougars.

Zach Gronau picked up the complete-game win over Southview, allowing two earned runs on five hits with no walks and six strikeouts. Gronau is now 3-3 with a team-best 29 strikeouts.

In the win over the Bobcats, senior catcher Sam Archambeau went 1-for-2 with a triple, driving in two runs and scoring once. Archambeau was 7-for-15 (.467) during the week with three RBI, three runs, four walks and one strikeout.

Chase Maulucci went the distance in the win, allowing no earned runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts. He’s 2-3 with a 2.15 ERA and 26 strikeouts.

The Panthers gave up a seven-spot in the fourth inning in a 10-0 loss to AW. McCarthy had a pair of hits, including a double. All the Generals runs were unearned thanks to seven Maumee errors.

Ottawa Hills went up early with three runs in both the first and second innings in a 7-1 win. McCarthy and Archam-beau each had multiple hits, combining to go 5-for-8.

The Panthers capped off the week with a narrow 3-2 loss to Perrysburg in the final NLL matchup between the rivals. Archambeau and McCarthy each had two hits and Archambeau pitched a scoreless two innings.

The Panthers opened the Division II sectional tournament on Wednesday, hosting Bryan. The winner advanced to Friday’s game in Napoleon against the host Wildcats.

Maumee went 2-0 this season against Napoleon, winning 5-2 at home and 1-0 on the road.