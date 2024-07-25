Maumee’s Wagener Named District Player Of The Year

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — Blake Wagener ended his season as the leading scorer in the state of Ohio, and now the Maumee junior soccer player is starting to see the postseason awards roll in.

Wagener was recently voted as the Division II Northwest District Player of the Year. He scored 54 goals this season, five more than anyone else in the state, and he also had 127 points, 15 more than any other player.

“It’s a great feeling to be recognized for everything me and the team have achieved this season,” Wagener said. “I believe being Player of the Year is only achievable through my teammates, who have supported me on and off the field all season long.”

Wagener’s season included 19 hat tricks and 19 assists.

Maumee soccer coach Chad Kain pointed to the tremendous amount of work Wagener puts in during the offseason, playing on multiple indoor teams, going to the gym nearly 30 times every month, and playing in multiple tournaments with his 18/19 Valentis club team.

“Blake trains as if every session is game-related and he puts the work in when he’s in the weight room,” Kain said. “He’s stronger and quicker, but what really helped Blake was playing travel soccer with Valentis that summer, and it definitely took him to the next level.

“He’s playing again this winter and summer, and I expect him to even improve his game and have even better stats next year.

“I’m absolutely positive Blake will put the work in to improve on his game.”

Wagener said the award is a reflection on all the work he and his teammates have put in during the offseason and in season.

The award will also give him some extra motivation heading into his final season as a Panther next year.

“I have no doubt this award will help motivate me through the offseason and help me stay focusing on having a great season with the team again next year,” Wagener said.

Joining Wagener on the All-Northwest District team were goalkeeper Taylor Lewis (82 saves, 15 shutouts) on the second team and Austin Dwyer (15 goals, 16 assists) and Frankie Folger (five goals, 20 assists) on the honorable mention list.