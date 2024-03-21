Maumee’s Ramsey Quinn Commits To Play Football At Trine

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — Ramsey Quinn might have only spent two years at Maumee High School, but he made an impact on his teams and the community that will last far longer than that.

A two-year letter winner for the Panthers football and wrestling teams, Quinn announced that he will play college football at Trine University in Angola, Ind.

Quinn admitted the recruiting process was both difficult and easy at the same time. He started late, in August of last year. He emailed more than 225 schools and made a highlight tape, and 60 schools emailed him back.

“One-and-a-half months ago, I found out that you had to visit the school to get an offer from a school, and I cut off a lot of schools because they just kept asking me to visit without knowing it was an offer,” Quinn said.

“I visited two schools, Trine and Olivet. They both are nice campuses, but Trine was bigger.”

For Quinn, the decision came down to three factors – food, team and coaches. On all three, Trine won out.

“I had some serious talks with the team, and I realized that’s where I wanted to be,” he said.

Trine is a NCAA Division III university that plays in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association, along with schools Olivet, Adrian, Alma, Hope and Kalamazoo.

Quinn was a second-team All-Northern Buckeye Conference lineman as a senior, helping lead the Panthers to a 5-5 overall record. He was also a two-time qualifier for the Division II district wrestling tournament.

“Ramsey is a great kid who helped us take our first huge step as a program last year,” said Maumee football coach Evan Karchner. “He was a dependable player who was a very good football player. He allowed us to run the football effectively and play a physical style of football.

“Ramsey getting an opportunity to play college football is huge for him and our program. It shows younger kids that there are opportunities here to extend your playing career past high school if you do the right things and work hard.

“We are all very proud of Ramsey and we look forward to watching him represent us at Trine University.”

At Trine, Quinn will be playing offensive guard or center. His coaches told him he’s a great fit for their program as a fast, strong lineman with a high motor.

“I always wanted to play college ball because of how fun football is,” Quinn said. “As of now, I am getting ready for college ball and perfecting my craft.”