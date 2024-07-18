Maumee’s Polkinghorn Reaching New Heights During Summer Competition Schedule

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — It’s been a busy summer for Lucas Polkinghorn, who didn’t let the end of the high school track and field season stop him from reaching new heights.

Just a week after finishing on the podium in the high jump and long jump at the OHSAA Division I state meet in Dayton, Polkinghorn placed first in the long jump (22 feet, 5.75 inches) and set a new personal best while finishing first in the high jump (6-8) at the Great Lakes Night of Stars at Baldwin Wallace University.

That was just the beginning for Polkinghorn, though. The Maumee senior swept the top spot in four events at the USATF Junior Olympic Association Championships at The University of Toledo, taking first in the high jump, long jump, triple jump and javelin.

He qualified for the USATF Region 5 Championship in Charleston, W.Va., where he placed first in the long jump and high jump and second in the triple jump and javelin.

At the end of this month, Polkinghorn will travel to College Station, Texas, where he’ll compete in the long jump, high jump and triple jump at the USATF Junior Olympics Championship.

“Doing USATF is a little different; you compete in the two-year range group,” Polkinghorn said. “Last year and this year, I competed in the 17-18 age bracket. Last year I never podiumed and this year it wasn’t a surprise. I have been training hard and setting my goals high.

“Competing in the meets can be very challenging because you are on your own and look up at your coach and see what you did wrong. In the end, I need to rely on my training and coaching.”

Polkinghorn took about a week off before starting weight training. He played basketball for a week, and since then he’s been at the track three or four days every week with coach Holly Mack and his dad, John Polkinghorn.

“He only works on each of his events once or twice a week,” Mack said. “Since most of his events are jumps, my biggest fear is over training, so we will practice for short amounts of time and once he shows fatigue we stop. I always tell him ‘you never compromise form’ and he is really good about telling me when he’s done jumping for the day.

“Lucas is really good about changing his technique when he is able to see what he is doing wrong, so every time he jumps we will record it with a phone and then show him what needs tweaked, so we do a ton of video analysis.

“Honestly, I don’t think I’ve seen much of a change in motivation because he’s such a competitor. All year round, he is striving to improve, he has that ‘can’t stop won’t stop’ mentality.

“The bigger venues are giving him new experiences, he’s learning how to handle the pressures that come with that territory and he’s excited for the competition.”

Heading down to Texas, Polkinghorn knows the level of competition will be significantly better. There are 15 regions across the country, with the top five finishers in each event qualifying for the Junior Olympics.

Polkinghorn will travel to the meet with his parents and Mack.

“It’s going to be very exciting for me to compete on the big stage,” Polkinghorn said. “My goal for high jump is to be in the top five, and triple jump and long jump, I want to be in the top 10.”

Mack thinks Polkinghorn could win the high jump, where he’s ranked third but only one away from the top seed, and as high as third for the long jump, where a personal-best jump would get him in.

Polkinghorn is staring down his final school year as a high school student. With 42 colleges showing interest in him – ranging from NCAA Division I schools to the NAIA – he’s been inundated with coaches reaching out and attending college camps.

While he’s focused on training and the Junior Olympics meet, Mack said there is no limit to what Polkinghorn can do.

“I don’t think there is a ceiling for Lucas,” she said. “He has consistently gained 4-6 inches every year in high school and every goal we have set for him has been accomplished. He knows what he wants and he is one of the few kids who is willing to put in the work to obtain it.”