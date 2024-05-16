Maumee’s Polkinghorn Cleans Up At NBC Championship Meet

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — If for some unknown reason Lucas Polkinghorn was a secret to people outside of Maumee, he certainly isn’t anymore.

Polkinghorn won two field events and finished second in two running events at last weekend’s Northern Buckeye Conference championship and was named the Field Athlete of the Meet.

The Panthers junior won the long jump with a new conference and school record of 23 feet, 3 inches, more than a foot clear of the competition.

He also won the high jump with a height of 6-4.

Polkinghorn wasn’t done there. He placed second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.41 seconds, just half a second behind first place, and he teamed up with Johnathan Carwell, Keishon Midcalf and Tim Marshall to take second in the 4×100 relay (44.75 seconds).

“I don’t think it’s so much a surprise for us anymore; it’s more, what can we put him in and position him to find the most success for him individually and our team,” said Maumee coach Lindsay Vannett.

“He’s been in these events for the last couple of weeks, and I think we finally found our niche heading into the district tournament. He could qualify in multiple events to regionals, if he’s able to continue with the success he’s had and build on what he has started.”

Maumee finished fourth as a team with 76 points, trailing only Oak Harbor (182.5 points), Eastwood (119.5) and Lake (94).

Junior distance runner William Boyles also had a standout meet, finishing second in the 1600 and 3200 runs. His times of 4:43.88 in the 1600 and 10:28.97 in the 3200 were both more than a second faster than his seeding time.

“I think Will’s continued success in the distance events is a testament to how hard he works and how much he trains for the season,” Vannett said. “Finishing second is a great success for him and our team, but he was actually disappointed in his 1600 finish because he knew he could get that first place.

“The nice thing about him is that he doesn’t let that affect the way he performs. It pushes him harder in his training because he knows what he can achieve and he’s going push himself to get there.”

Pierce Simpson placed fifth in the shot put with a throw of 43-6.25.

Blake Wagener was less than 2 inches away from placing in the long jump, finishing with a 19-1.

Boyles ran the lead leg on the 4×800 team that finished seventh (9:01.92), along with Ian Whetstone, David Ybarra and Omar Ballez.

Malcolm Stambaugh took seventh in the 110 hurdles with a time of 17.85 seconds.

Maumee also scored in every sprint event. Marshall took seventh in the 100 (11.63) and fifth in the 200 (23.5). Wagener was sixth in the 400 (54.99).

Bryson Bonds-Crawford, Davion Johnson, Ja’leel Tucker and Duane Hill took sixth in the 4×200 relay (1:40.05).

Ballez, Midcalf, Marshall and Wagener were fifth in the 4×400 relay (3:43.84).

Girls Track & Field

Kylie Gerken is proof that hard work pays off.

The junior pole vaulter finished second at the Northern Buckeye Confer-ence championship last week, clearing 9 feet.

“Watching Kylie grow in the sport of pole vault has been really fun,” Vannett said. “She worked tirelessly in the offseason, heading out and training at Altitude Headquarters all winter long to continue to evolve, and it’s really paying off this season in her event.

“She holds the school record and a lot of it has to do with her getting over her fears of moving to the pole that she needs to get to the higher heights while she’s competing.

“About three weeks ago, she faced her fear and it hasn’t held her back and she’s continuing to improve every week that she gets a chance to vault.”

The Maumee team scored 33 points to place eighth at the NBC meet. Otsego won the team title with 133 points, followed by Eastwood (117) and Oak Harbor (112.33).

The Panthers scored in almost all of the field events. Maleia Kreiner tied for eighth in the pole vault with a height of 7-0.

Izzy Yancy took fifth in the shot put (31-3) and eighth in the discus (89-6), and Penny Farley was seventh in the discus (91-3).

Bayleigh Martinez tied for fifth in the high jump at 4-10.

Jaiden Kovar was the highest-placing Maumee individual in running events, placing seventh in the 110 hurdles (17.97).

Mariah Pettaway was eighth in the 400 (1:08.16), and Shannon Tolbert was eighth in the 800 (2:44.12).

The Panthers finished sixth in the 4×400 relay (Pettaway, Martinez, Tolbert and Boyett) in 4:41.05. They also took sixth in the 4×800 relay (Cait Smalley, Kendall O’Shea, Laurel Patrick and Tolbert) in 12:14.27.

Boyett, Tolbert, Haley Jaquay and Trista Sweeney finished seventh in the 4×200 relay (1:59.44). Kreiner, Jaquay, Jaiden Kovar and Avery Fowler were seventh in the 4×100 relay (55.66).