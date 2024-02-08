Maumee’s Detroit Avenue Renovation Project To Feature New 10-Foot-Wide Multiuse Path

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Following through on a promise to make Maumee a friendlier place for pedestrians, runners and cyclists, city officials have announced plans to renovate and resurface Detroit Avenue this summer with the inclusion of a new 10-foot-wide multiuse path, new ADA-compliant ramps and an upgraded street crossing at the intersection of Carew Lane.

The city plans to completely renovate the .6-mile stretch of Detroit Avenue from the intersection of Scott Street and River Road to the dead-end turnaround area near Parkway Plaza. For decades, Detroit Avenue was a through street from River Road to the Anthony Wayne Trail, but it was converted to a dead-end street last year as one of the stipulations required to facilitate the Trail’s revitalization project in Maumee.

The $615,024 project is being partially funded by the federal government in the form of a Surface Transportation Block Grant (STBG) in the amount of $365,520. The grant funding will be administered through the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for this project.

Maumee’s $249,504 portion of the project will financed through the city’s B Fund, which is specifically earmarked for capital improvement projects within the city.

Maumee capital projects manager Matthew J. Miles, who is overseeing the project, notified the affected business and property owners in the area last week with the following letter:

Dear Neighbor:

Plans are underway to reconstruct Detroit Avenue from the north entrance of Parkway Plaza to the intersection of Detroit Avenue, Scott Street and River Road.

The city of Maumee is working in coordination with the Ohio Department of Transportation on the project, which calls for the following:

• Narrowing the street to two lanes.

• Installing a series of island dividers between what is now the turn lane and the southbound lane.

• Implementing access control to some driveways on Detroit Avenue.

• Converting the remaining pavement to a 10-foot-wide multiuse path.

• Repairing and resurfacing the road.

• Ensuring that all pedestrian ramps in the project area meet the Americans With Disability Act standards.

• Upgrading the street crossing at Detroit Avenue and Carew Lane.

The project will likely commence between the months of July and September and will take three to four months to complete. The start date is contingent on the timeline of the Surface Transportation Block Grant, which is the federally funded grant supporting a substantial portion of the project’s cost.

Throughout the construction process, traffic will be reduced to one lane traveling south; however, access to all residential properties and businesses will be maintained.

Project information and updates, including a detour map, are available on the project website: https://maumee.org/public-notice-detroit-avenue-resurfacing/.

To ensure a successful project, your input is needed and your opinion matters. Feel free to submit your comments regarding the proposed project and its possible effect on issues such as health, air quality, the local economy, etc. To ensure consideration during project development, your comments should be submitted by Friday, February 16. Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, sex, age, national origin or disability.

Respectfully,

Matthew J. Miles

Capital Projects Manager

400 Conant St., Maumee, OH 43537