Maumee’s Annual Summer Fair To Return Next Weekend

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — After last year’s global pandemic caused a one-year reprieve from the annual Maumee Summer Fair, the event will make a welcome return next weekend to uptown Maumee.

Summer Fair organizers and chairpersons Mike and Karen Dibling are pleased that the event, which takes place on Friday and Saturday, August 13-14, is bringing people together again for a 44th season.

“We’re excited to get it moving,” said Mike. “It’s nice to be back to as normal as possible.”

With many restaurants and organizations still experiencing staff shortages, there are a fewer Taste of Maumee food vendors on hand and less booths than in previous years. Still, Mike said he is expecting a good year.

“Things are planned. The rest is up to Mother Nature,” he said.

Sponsored by the Maumee Uptown Business Association, the weekend event is filled with live music, delicious food, kids’ games, activities, local arts and crafts vendors, organizations and commercial business groups.

A car show featuring classic greats will return, along with a parade and a skateboard and BMX demonstration by The Right Direction.

Also on Saturday, the Maumee school district will host tours of Union School, which celebrates a 150-year anniversary. Fun activities for the entire family have been planned at the historic school, including an old-fashioned cake walk, children’s games and a historical photo display.

Taste of Maumee, which kicks off on Friday evening and runs through Saturday, will feature local fare from Deet’s BBQ, Tropical Café Smoothie Café, La Fiesta, Jacky’s Depot, El Salto, Pizzaroma, Cold Stone Creamery, Barr’s Public House, Fricker’s, Rayoka, Rusty Taco and Red Lobster.

Live music will kick off on Friday with the parking lot party featuring The New Fashioned and The Red Carpet Crashers. On Saturday night, J.T. Hayden will take the stage followed by the Reaganomics playing ’80s throwback tunes.

Other local acts will perform on the Saturday afternoon MaumeePalooza stage, including the Maumee Community Band, DragonFly, The Shakin’ Shivers, Second Hand Mojo, The Nylon Twos and The Cinnamon, Larry Ensemble.

Adult beverages in the way of beer and wine will be on hand, and the festival will feature a craft beer tasting on Saturday afternoon.

•

The Maumee Summer Fair takes place on Friday and Saturday, August 13-14. Festival hours are Friday 5:00 p.m. to midnight and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to midnight.

For complete information about the Maumee Summer Fair, please visit www.maumeesumerfair.com.