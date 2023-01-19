Maumee Wrestlers Win Crestview Duals To Cap Off Big Week

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — Tommy Gast went 5-0 and Jayden Gordon went 4-1, leading the Maumee wrestling team to a team title at the Crestview Duals last weekend in Van Wert County.

The Panthers went 4-1 as a team, losing to Archbold, 39-34, and beating Lincolnview, 67-12, in the round robin bracket. They tied Allen East, 42-42, but advanced in the winners bracket thanks to their greater number of individual wins and forfeit wins over the Mustangs.

They also beat Spencerville, 41-36, in the semifinals and host Crestview, 51-23, in the final.

Gast won two of his matches at the 126-pound weight class by pin, two by major decision and one by technical fall.

Gordon won all four of his matches at 175 by pin, including one with 35 seconds remaining in his match against Allen East.

Also winning matches were Landon Coy at 132, Liam Kennedy at 138, Alex Dolder at 150, Tristen Dotson at 157, Di-shon McCullough at 165, Kamari Braswell at 190 and Ramsey Quinn at 285.

Earlier in the week, Maumee beat Northview, 54-24, in a Northern Lakes League dual match.

The Panthers won eight matches against the Wildcats, all by pin. Zayvion Bradley (120), Gast, Kennedy, Dolder, Dotson, McCullough, Braswell and Quinn all won their matches.