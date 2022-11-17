Maumee Volleyball Trio Commit To College Programs

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — It’s a special occasion when a high school athletic program has one player from a class sign to continue playing in college, but it’s something extraordinary when three players commit to do it.

The Maumee volleyball team had a signing day event for three seniors last week – Camy Wedge, Kate Owens and Avery Lewis.

Those three make it five players in three years to continue on into college from the Panthers program, joining Brynn Brown (Marshall) and Jolie Sobb (Lourdes).

“The last four years have been nothing short of amazing with these three ladies,” said Panthers coach Lindsay Vannett. “I have gotten to watch them grow into the strong, talented individual ladies they have become.

“It’s bittersweet watching them leave as they have been great leaders for our program, but amazing that we had all three of them committed to playing college volleyball.

“That just shows you how hard they worked to achieve all the accolades they have and that their college coaches see the same in them that I did all those years ago.”

Wedge and Owens were four-year varsity starters for Maumee.

A 5-foot-11 middle hitter, Owens signed with NCAA Division II Tiffin University. The Dragons finished this season 15-17 after losing in the conference tournament semifinals.

Owens finished her Maumee career with 811 kills on a .243 hitting percentage, 224 blocks and 128 service aces. As a senior, she had a career-high 273 kills. During her junior and senior seasons, Owens was a six-rotation player, and she came up with 393 digs in those two seasons.

Wedge committed to play at Spring Arbor University, an NAIA school in Michigan. The Cougars went 12-21 last season.

She was the Panthers’ steady hand at setter. She totaled 2,099 assists, 731 digs and 183 aces in her four years. As a senior, Wedge also had 23 blocks and 51 kills.

Lewis will play next year at Virginia Wesleyan University, an NCAA Division III program in Virginia Beach.

During her Maumee career, Lewis had 334 kills and 147 blocks. As a senior, Lewis piled up 157 kills, 32 blocks, 57 digs and 25 aces.