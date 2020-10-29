Maumee Volleyball Team Defeats Napoleon, Bryan For Division II Sectional Title

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MHS VOLLEYBALL

Maumee 3, Napoleon 0

Anyone who’s watched Brynn Brown on the volleyball court knows she’s a special talent.

The Maumee senior further drove that point home Monday night, going over 1,000 kills in her career during a 3-0 win over Napoleon in the Division II sectional tournament.

Brown has now surpassed 1,000 in kills, assists, and digs. Going over one or two is impressive, but all three? That puts the Marshall University signee in some rare air.

Her latest career-defining record happened early on in the Panthers’ 25-11, 25-10, 25-19 win over the Wildcats in the opening round of the tournament. The Panthers improved to 13-10 overall.

With the win, Maumee advanced to face Bryan in the sectional final at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Central Catholic High School. The Panthers won the regular season matchup 3-0.

Against Napoleon, Brown had 14 kills and six digs along with a team-high 20 assists. During the Panthers’ current five-match winning streak, Brown has averaged 17 kills, 17.8 assists, and 10.6 digs.

Jolie Sobb added a team-high 15 kills and 13 digs with two aces. Providing a perfect one-two punch for Maumee with Brown, Sobb is putting up 11.6 kills and 14.4 digs with eight total aces in the current winning streak.

Camy Wedge had 15 assists, five digs and four aces for the Panthers.

Katelyn Owens had six kills and a block, Maddie Kontak had eight digs, two aces and one block, and Kylie Miller added 12 digs.

A win over Bryan would put Maumee back in the district tournament, where the Panthers would likely face top-seeded Central Catholic in the semifinals. The Panthers beat the Irish in a classic 3-2 match last year en route to the district title.

Maumee 3, Bryan 0

It’s back to the district tournament for Maumee volleyball.

The Panthers ran their current win streak to six games and won their Division II sectional title with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-12) win over Bryan at Central Catholic High School.

The Panthers improved to 14-10 overall with their second win over Bryan this year.

Brynn Brown, who was named Northern Lakes League Player of the Year this week, led Maumee with 17 kills, adding 15 assists and five digs.

Jolie Sobb added 13 kills, eight digs, and two aces against Bryan. Sobb was named to the second-team All-NLL team.

Camy Wedge paced the Panthers with 16 assists, along with eight digs. Kylie Miller threw in six digs and five assists.

Katelyn Owens had four kills and four digs, and Maddie Kontak had nine digs and three kills. Avery Lewis had two blocks.

Maumee will face top-seeded Central Catholic on the Irish’s home court at 5:00 p.m. on Monday in the district semifinal. The other side of the bracket pits two Lima-area teams, No. 5 Elida and No. 2 Lima Shawnee.

The winner of the semifinals will meet up at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday in the district championship, with the higher seed serving as host.