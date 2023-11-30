Maumee Ushers In Holiday Season With Holiday Hustle, Light Parade

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Despite the cold and rainy weather, Maumee residents turned out for the annual Holiday Hustle and Holiday Light Parade on the evening of November 26.

Families and friends lined the streets to cheer on runners and walkers of all ages who participated in a 1K, 1.5-mile walk and 5K to benefit the Maumee Senior Center.

“We really, really appreciate all the people of all ages who came out to participate in the hustle,” said Maumee Senior Center executive director Malinda Ruble. “It’s always a great time.”

Following the races, participants were invited to a small awards ceremony where overall male/female, overall master and grand master runners were recognized. Additionally, those decked out in festive gear could enter a costume contest.

Those who were unable to attend the awards ceremony can visit Second Sole in Perrysburg at 4130 Levis Commons Blvd. to pick up their awards.

Results are available online at enmotive.com.

“Everybody loves the hustle because it’s a different kind of race. They get to dress up and, for many, it’s one of the only night races they get to do,” Ruble said.

All profits from the race support the Maumee Senior Center and the resources it provides to local seniors.

Immediately following the race, the Maumee Uptown Business Association hosted the parade, with dozens of festive floats participating.

“The streets were full, and everyone looked like they had an amazing time,” said MUBA event coordinator Erin Hyndman.

With the help of co-coordinator Megan McClellan, along with several other MUBA members, the parade kicked off the holiday season for Maumee residents.

“We had some amazing volunteers that really took charge and communication was on point,” Hyndman said, adding that the city workers and police officers helped allow the event to run smoothly.

The parade was sponsored by ProMedica Toledo Hospital Emergency and Urgent Care, allowing for new features to be added to the annual event, including the team of Clydesdales.

Additionally, to keep warm in the near-freezing temperatures, families could stop in at several uptown businesses for food and drinks or they could get donuts and hot cocoa from Detroit Mini Donut and Wandering Bean Coffee food trucks.

The annual event brings together the community in uptown Maumee to draw attention to the offerings in the area and local businesses and organizations that participate in the parade.

To keep up to date on next year’s parade and future events through MUBA, those interested can visit maumeeuptown.com or the Maumee Uptown Business Association Facebook page.