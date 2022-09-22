Maumee To Host Music In Motion Band Competition

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee High School will host Music in Motion on Saturday, September 24 at Kazmaier Stadium beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Music in Motion is a competition featuring eight marching bands that will have the chance to perform in front of a panel of judges.

“Bands will perform and will receive ratings and commentary from a panel of judges with the opportunity to qualify for OMEA State Marching Band Finals,” said Maumee Band Director Eric Boswell.

In order to qualify for the Ohio Music Education State Marching Band Finals, the competing bands will need to earn a Superior rating from the judges.

Music in Motion also allows the bands to be recognized for all of the hard work the students have put into each performance.

“We think it’s pretty cool that we can host a show where the marching band students are featured,” Boswell said.

The Saturday night show will focus solely on the eight marching bands and allow the students the opportunity to showcase their skills and the concepts they have practiced the past several months in front of family and friends.

“We would love to have community support in the stands,” Boswell said. “We would absolutely love it if we could have some crowds for the band.”

The Maumee Marching Pride will open the event with “The Star-Spangled Banner” at 5:00 p.m. with the competition immediately following. Maumee will end the competition with its performance at 7:15 p.m.

As hosts, Maumee will not be eligible for rankings within class or show, but will receive feedback from judges and are eligible to qualify for the state finals.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate for $7.00, cash only.