Maumee Superintendent Todd Cramer Resigns

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — After seven years with Maumee City Schools, Superintendent Dr. Todd Cramer will step down on July 29.

Cramer was hired as assistant superintendent in the summer of 2015 and replaced Dr. Greg Smith as superintendent after Smith’s retirement in July of 2016.

The decision to leave MCS was a difficult one for Cramer, made harder by the support he has received from Maumee students, parents and other residents over the years, he noted.

“There’s just so many moments that come together that have led to having great memories here in Maumee, which is partially what made it a very difficult decision,” Cramer said.

Before joining MCS, Cramer served Bowling Green City Schools as director of teaching and learning and as assistant superintendent of Springfield Local Schools.

His next move brings him back to his alma mater, Bowling Green State University, where he has accepted a professorship.

“I hope this will allow me to continue community involvement,” Cramer said about the move. “My responsibilities as a son, husband and father have evolved since I came here to Maumee, and this will allow me to spend more time with family and support them.”

Cramer still plans to remain involved in the Maumee community after he leaves his position with the school district. Currently, he serves on the board of the Substance Abuse Intervention League (S.A.I.L.) and is the president of Maumee Rotary. He said the positions have allowed him to contribute to the greater good of Maumee.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to stay engaged through our weekly Rotary meetings and our local Rotary projects as well as our high school STRIVE (Students Taking Renewed Interest in the Value of Education) program,” Cramer said. “Rotary has really become a way of living for me and I’m glad to be able to continue the involvement and the support of the community.”

He hopes to remain involved with the community that has continued to support the school district over the years and is grateful for the candid, honest conversations he has had with residents, stating they have pushed the school district forward.

“A sincere thank-you (to the community),” Cramer said. “Since day one, I felt like I was welcomed with open arms. I have appreciated the open, honest, candid conversations over the years. It has led us to grow as a district. Thank you for everything.”

In his absence, he hopes the district will continue its move forward and focus on two critical elements – serving students and supporting staff. In his years of work as both a superintendent and assistant superintendent, Cramer noted the importance of these two elements and how they help a school district advance. He also offered a little advice to anyone in the field.

“If we can support our students and their academic needs and support our staff and make sure they have what they need to be successful with our students – I’ve really learned that those are the two pieces that, at the end of the day, you can judge success by,” Cramer said.

MCS Board of Education President Mike Wiley said Cramer has left his mark on the school district and will be missed.

“We will immediately begin the process of appointing an interim superintendent, and as the school year progresses, we will undertake the process of hiring a full-time superintendent,” Wiley said.