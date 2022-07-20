Maumee Summer Fair Seeking Volunteers

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee Summer Fair preparations are well underway, and volunteers are needed to help the 45th annual community celebration run smoothly.

“There’s 109 volunteers needed every year to put this on,” said event chair Mike Dibling.

Volunteer shifts are available on both Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13, with several responsibilities open for each shift.

A list of volunteer slots, some of which run only an hour or two, can be found under the Information/ Registration tab on the website, maumeesummerfair.com. There are currently positions available for event setup, beer servers, gate persons and pop booth servers.

“The various options give an opportunity for all to participate,” Dibling said. “You can bring a friend and people-watch and run into old friends that have made the trek to the Maumee Summer Fair. Most of all, be a part of your community and support the local events by giving back as so many others have done over the years.”

Dibling is able to do much of the fair preparation work himself with help from family and friends, but to help the two-day fair run smoothly in August, he enlists volunteers, including his family members and Stacey Torio, who will take over as event chair next year.

Regular volunteers for the fair also include the Maumee Valley Historical Society and the Maumee Senior Center, which Dibling said he can always count on. Several of the volunteer slots, he said, are good for businesses and organizations to get together and help out with the event.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of any event or organization, and this is no different,” Dibling said.

Also necessary to the event are sponsors.

“Sponsors are so important, and we’ve always done really well on sponsors,” Dibling said. “Sponsors help pay for the stuff people don’t think about, like porta-potties, the tents, the stage. All of that stuff has to come from somewhere.”

For a full list of sponsors, volunteer registration forms and other information, those interested can check the website at maumeesummerfair.com.