Maumee Summer Fair Returns To Uptown This Weekend

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Thousands of people from all over Northwest Ohio are expected to visit uptown Maumee this weekend for the 46th annual Maumee Summer Fair.

The fair begins on Friday, August 11 at 5:00 p.m. and will continue until the end of the day on Saturday, August 12.

“We want everyone to come out. It’s going to be a good time,” said fair director Stace Torio.

The fair will have something for people of all ages, Torio added.

Beginning on Friday evening, the Kids’ Zone, Taste of Maumee and Parking Lot Party will offer options for everyone.

“The Kids’ Zone is inflatables. They rotate them every year and I think there will be a few new ones for the kids to enjoy this year,” Torio said. “It will be where it usually is, out front of Jacky’s Depot (at the corner of West Dudley and Allen streets).”

The Taste of Maumee will be held near the Kids’ Zone, along West Dudley Street.

“West Dudley Street closes Friday morning and will reopen at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday,” Torio said.

Filling the street will be 10 restaurants based in Maumee, each offering residents the chance to try food from places they’ve never visited before.

Also on Friday night, the Parking Lot Party will offer a variety of beverages and entertainment for those over 21, with Coop DeVille taking the stage at 5:00 p.m., followed by Noisy Neigh-bors at 8:30 p.m. in the West Mews parking lot.

Also on Friday night will be a free outdoor movie for families. Blue Miracle will be featured on the big screen at the corner of Gibbs and East Wayne streets.

Attendees are invited to bring their own blankets, chairs and snacks, or stop at one of the many available food vendors in the uptown area.

On Saturday morning, Conant Street will close at 5:00 a.m. to accommodate the new layout of the fair.

“The vendors are on Conant Street and behind the city and police buildings, in the parking lot off of East John Street this year,” Torio said.

The new layout will allow for approximately 150 vendors, who will offer handmade crafts, interactive activities, art, information on local Maumee organizations and more.

The vendors will open to visitors at 9:00 a.m. At 10:00 a.m., families will have the chance to explore the Kids’ Zone and Taste of Maumee.

In the West Mews parking lot, Maumee Palooza, which features local entertainment including the Maumee Community Band, will begin Saturday morning and run through the afternoon.

Also beginning at 10:00 a.m., children will have the chance to meet Mario and Princess Peach until noon in the parking lot near the corner of East John and Conant streets. Muddy of the Toledo Mud Hens will be available to meet with attendees from noon to 2:00 p.m.

At noon and 2:00 p.m., the Performance Dogs of Ohio will hold two shows near West Wayne Street, Torio said.

The Parking Lot Party will start up again at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday with The Bradberries taking the stage at 5:15 p.m., followed by The Reaganomics at 8:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the lot party will benefit the Maumee Senior Center and the Maumee High School football team.

The fair is an annual event which draws attention to the many offerings of Maumee, from businesses and organizations to individuals, she added. It takes many volunteers to successfully hold the fair, which is sponsored by the Maumee Uptown Business Associa-tion.

“The uptown business association works very hard to put everything together and make this a great event for everyone,” Torio said.

With the changes necessitated by the uptown revitalization and the passage of time, Torio knows the event isn’t always going to look the exact way it has over the years, but the changes, she hopes, will be for the better.

“I love the Maumee Summer Fair. This is my first year as director and it’s been a learning curve, but I know it’s going to be good,” Torio said. “I’m really excited.”

More information on the Maumee Summer Fair can be found at maumeesummerfair.com and on the Maumee Summer Fair Facebook page.