Maumee Summer Fair Returns To Uptown August 11 And 12

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee’s annual celebration of the summer, the Maumee Summer Fair, will be taking over the city’s uptown streets on Friday and Saturday, August 11 and 12.

The fair is returning for its 46th year with a few changes in store.

Conant Street will be closed to traffic on Saturday, August 12 beginning at 5:00 a.m., allowing vendors to fill the street and provide attendees with handmade art, information on local programs and more. The street will reopen at approximately 7:00 p.m.

More vendors and booths will be featured in the parking lot off of East John Street, next to the Maumee Municipal Building and the Maumee Police Department.

Additionally, there will be no parade at this year’s fair. The change was necessary to make sure the event best serves the community and works with the changing landscape of the uptown area, explained event chairperson Stace Torio.

“The Taste of Maumee, the Kids’ Zone and the Parking Lot Party, though, will continue to be on West Dudley,” Torio confirmed.

The 100 and 200 blocks of West Dudley Street will be closed starting from 8:00 a.m. on Friday, August 11 until the morning of Sunday, August 13 to accommodate Summer Fair activities.

Among those activities will be the return of the Taste of Maumee starting on Friday, August 11 at 5:00 and opening again in plenty of time for lunch on Saturday, August 12 at 10:00 a.m.

“Almost everybody is returning this year,” Torio said of the event that features a variety of food available to festivalgoers. “It’s brick-and-mortar restaurants in Maumee, so everybody can come out and try local restaurants that maybe they haven’t been to before.”

Also starting in the evening on Friday will be the return of the Parking Lot Party.

Coop DeVille will play from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Noisy Neighbors will take the stage from 8:30 p.m. to midnight. On Saturday, August 12, The Bradberries will entertain the crowd from 5:15 to 7:30 p.m., followed by Reaganomics from 8:30 p.m. to midnight.

In addition to the evening entertainment, there are several opportunities planned for families, Torio added.

Costumed characters including Mario and Princess Peach will be found uptown and will be available for photos with young children throughout the day on Saturday.

“The Performance Dogs will also be performing throughout the day,” Torio added.

The fair’s Kids’ Zone will return to West Dudley Street, offering activities just for children.

“We will also have a drive-in movie on Friday night, Blue Miracle,” Torio said.

To help set up and keep all the events running smoothly, volunteers will be needed, Torio said, with a variety of shifts available on both days.

“Kids are welcome to volunteer with their families,” Torio said. “I’m a big believer in kids being a part of our community by volunteering, so we’re happy to have them.”

The link to volunteer is available on the website maumeesummerfair.com.

The event, which is sponsored by the Maumee Uptown Business Assoc-iation, is meant to support the community and draw attention to the businesses and organizations that make Maumee unique. In doing so, the fair draws thousands to the uptown area for activities and entertainment for all ages, Torio said.

“This is a community event to highlight assets that Maumee has from restaurants to programs,” Torio said. “It’s also to bring local vendors and crafters from everywhere to support people and small businesses in the area.”

Proceeds from the lot party will go to the Maumee Valley Historical Society and the Maumee Senior Center.

The Maumee Summer Fair Facebook page will remain updated with more information as the event draws near.