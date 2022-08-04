Maumee Summer Fair Making Changes This Year

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee Summer Fair attendees can expect a mix of new and old at this year’s August 12 and 13 event.

While the parade has been canceled for this year – a decision event chairs Mike Dibling and Stacey Torio did not take lightly – there are new events they hope will draw in families and friends.

On Friday, August 12 at 8:30 p.m., there will be a free outdoor movie at the corner of East Wayne and Gibbs streets. The movie, Cool Runnings, was chosen as a crowd-pleaser.

“The movie is a wonderful opportunity for families,” Dibling said. “Cool Runnings is a funny movie and is great for many age demographics. We are thankful to Maumee S.A.I.L. for helping with the expense of the screen and equipment. We hope this is a successful addition to the Maumee Summer Fair.”

Families are invited to enjoy the free movie on the large inflatable screen on Friday night.

Also on Friday night is the Taste of Maumee from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., running at the same time the Kids’ Zone – a space full of inflatables and carnival games – will be open to families.

“Friday night starts just on the west end. It’s on West Dudley and the parking lot back here, the west mews, and then down in front of Jacky’s Depot on Allen,” Dibling explained.

The Romwick Railway will also be in the same area from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – providing the kids with even more entertainment.

Friday night also promises more entertainment for the adults with the parking lot party, featuring the beer garden and bands from 5:00 p.m. to midnight.

Down River Dan will take to the stage from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., followed by Not Fast Enuff from 8:30 p.m. until midnight.

Auto enthusiasts can plan ahead for the Classic Car/Truck Show on Saturday, August 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Participants can preregister their vehicles for $8.00 each or register on the day of the show for $10.00.

“We make a donation to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation after expenses from the fees,” Dibling said.

The registration form can be found online at maumeesummerfair.com. Car show participants will follow the directions on the form and enter from the 200 block of West Wayne Street at Cass Street on Saturday morning between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

Volunteers are still needed for short shifts on Friday and Saturday, including at the car show barricade, pop booths and the lot party.

More information regarding volunteer opportunities, this year’s schedule of events and a map can be found at maumeesummerfair.com.