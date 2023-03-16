Maumee Students To Launch The Little Mermaid With Three Performances Set For Next Weekend

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Tickets for Maumee City Schools’ production of The Little Mermaid are on sale now for the performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 24-26.

Tickets for the musical, which will be staged at the high school, are priced at $10.00 for students and seniors and $15.00 for adults. They can be purchased at https://maumee.hometownticketing.com/embed/all.

Students in grades 3-12 make up the cast and crew this year, making it one of the most ambitious shows the drama department has attempted, said Jamie Naragon, who runs the department.

“Grades 3-5 are a little fish chorus and 6-8 are part of the technical crew,” Naragon noted.

The show will also be the final goodbye for several seniors in the drama department, which means the sendoff has to be worthy of their skills and dedication to the theater.

“It’s a big show with lots of costumes, lots of backdrops and complex dances,” Naragon said.

Naragon hopes families and friends will turn out for the show to support both new and veteran drama students, but she doesn’t want them to expect The Little Mermaid movie they might remember from their childhood.

The production at the high school’s Performing Arts Center, 1147 Saco St., will include different songs and scenes than the animated film, but it will hopefully appeal to viewers of all ages, Naragon said.

Three performances will be held on Friday, March 24 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, March 25 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 26 at 2:30 p.m.

More information on what to expect from the drama department can always be found on the MaumeeHSDrama Twitter account or the Panther Productions Facebook page.