Maumee Students Recognized For Earning Perfect Scores

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee City Schools recognized the hard work of several students who have recently received perfect test scores.

Those who received a perfect score on a recent Ohio Achievement Assessment, ACT or end-of-course exam were honored with a presentation between the basketball games on Friday, January 6.

“These assessments included increased rigor, making it more difficult than ever to earn a perfect score,” attendees were told during the presentation.

Students were presented with a certificate by Maumee Superintendent Steve Lee and high school principal Scott Perrotte.

Prior to the recognition at half-court, students and their families were invited to a reception where refreshments were provided and they had the chance to meet with administrators who congratulated them on their achievements.

Those in attendance at the event included Aubrey Greenfield for fifth-grade English language arts, math and science; Lily Snyder for fourth-grade English language arts; Morgan Nino for fourth-grade math; Elizabeth Poeppelmeier for fourth-grade math; Henry Herman for fifth-grade math and science; Alexis Oberhauser for fifth-grade math; Journee Bolton for fifth-grade science and Taryn Pyle for sixth-grade math.

Not in attendance but still recognized at the event were Jake Hall for American government, Rebekah Hazard for algebra I, Colton Owen for third-grade math, Colton Robinson for sixth-grade math and Megan Tucker for sixth-grade math.