Maumee Softballers Get First League Victory Against BG

BY J. PATRICK EAKEN | MIRROR SPORTS — The first time Maumee and Bowling Green met back in April, the Panthers took the Bobcats to extra innings before falling, 4-3.

It was a different outcome this time around on May 10 at Rolf Park, when Maumee prevailed to get its first Northern Lakes League win, 8-7, in what MHS coach Brian Jones called “a very exciting game.”

“We played extremely well against Bowling Green,” he said. “We were down 5-1, came back and tied it up, they went up 7-5 and we took the lead 8-7.

“We got some great pitching, some great defense and senior leadership – Haleigh Crouch really stepped it up and our freshmen are learning and playing well.”

The Panthers took the lead in the bottom of the sixth and then shut the door on BG in the top of the seventh.

Crouch went 4-for-4 with two RBI and scored four runs. Maumee’s offensive leaders included sophomore Hailey Hughes, who went 2-for-4, and sophomore Ericka Kalaski, who was 2-for-3.

Jones said the defense was led by freshman Kylie Michalak behind the plate, junior Julia Becker at second base and freshman leftfielder Skyler Janes, who threw out a runner at home.

The biggest play of the game was by Crouch, however. From right field, she threw out a base runner at home plate for the final out of the game, preserving the victory.

Crouch, who started the game in the circle, was credited with the win and freshman Josie Brooks got a save, thanks to a little help from Crouch, who moved to the outfield.

Jones said he wants his players to “keep working hard” because it’s paying off.

“I think the girls are starting to get confident with certain teams,” he said. “I think they are starting to realize they can play as long as they keep their heads in the game and stay focused.”

Maumee 14, Delta 4

On Saturday, the Panthers enjoyed sunny weather and belted out 10 hits and took advantage of five errors to defeat Delta, 14-4, in a non-league game at Rolf Park.

Two freshmen, Brooks and Haley Yarberry, provided solid pitching, holding Delta to four runs on eight hits while striking out eight.

Maumee’s offense was led by Crouch, who went 4-for-4 with two triples, three RBI and four runs scored.

Perrysburg 15, MHS 0

Last Tuesday in NLL action, Maumee fell behind early and lost to a good-hitting Yellow Jackets team. The Panthers were outhit, 18-4.

Maumee’s offense was led by the hitting of Hughes and Crouch and the defense by Janes, who Jones said had “some great catches in left field.”

Maumee is 5-16 overall and 1-10 in the NLL.