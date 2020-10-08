Maumee Soccer Takes Losses To Napoleon, Wauseon

BY JENNA KAIN | MHS BOYS SOCCER

Napoleon 6, Maumee 2

It would be a tough night for the Maumee boys soccer team as they traveled to Napoleon having several players still out due to injuries and a few playing through them.

Maumee lost to the Wildcats 6-2 in what one could call a physical battle from the beginning to the end.

The game was fast-paced and Maumee, after playing nearly 25 scoreless minutes, would break the deadlock when junior J.P. Wagner found the net first with a goal in the right corner at the 16:45 mark.

The score leveled shortly afterward on a Wildcat goal at the 10:47 mark.

Neither team found the goal for the remainder of the first half as the Panthers’ three-person backline of freshman Caeden Light, sophomore Jack Becker and Senior Joey Yeager continued to play tenacious first-half defense, combined with senior goalkeeper Isaac Tolbert’s fast hands and quick reactions, to record eight saves in the first, keeping the match level at 1-1 going into the half.

The Wildcats pounced on the Panthers immediately in the second half, scoring in the 37th minute of the match and again at the 35th minute.

Napoleon scored again at the 25-minute mark before Maumee was able to answer with a goal of their own by senior Colin Wedge after some hard work through the midfield.

The Maumee Panthers continued to play hard and with hustle through the end from freshman Austin Dwyer, sophomore Payton Greenlese, junior Alex Leasor and Wedge before the Wildcats scored two more times before the end of the game.

While the Panthers did manage to get some shots on goal, they were ultimately outshot 28-13 for the night, with keeper Isaac Tolbert recording 16 total saves for the game.

Wauseon 2, Maumee o

The Panthers, still a bit bruised and battered, came out to play Saturday afternoon against a solid 9-1 Wauseon Indians squad.

Sophomore Peyton Greenlese came out firing, just missing the net, in the first 20 seconds of the game and continued to set the Panthers up with some beautiful passes across the field and on the net that just missed resulting in possible goals.

Along with Greenlese, senior Joey Yeager aggressively patrolled the backline with first-time varsity starter and freshman Corvion Kelly.

After 21 minutes of a back and forth battle, which saw the Panthers offensively control the ball as much as the Indians, Wauseon scored off a solid kick around the left side of the defense. Wauseon would keep their net clean through the first half with Maumee putting seven shots on goal.

The second half continued to be an end-to-end battle with both teams failing to find the net with some extremely solid saves and stellar, aggressive decision making by senior keeper Isaac Tolbert coupled with an amazing save at the 30-minute mark from junior JP Wagner.

The rest of the second half was played hard and fast, but the Indians were able to sneak a goal in with one minute remaining to end the match 2-0.

The Indians outshot the Panthers 19-10 and had four corner kicks to Maumee’s six. Tolbert ended the afternoon with 10 saves.