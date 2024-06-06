Maumee Senior Center To Host Retirement Fair On June 11

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The Maumee Senior Center Retirement Fair returns on Tuesday, June 11 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

A Passport to Retirement: The Next Chapter is aimed at newly retired or soon-to-be retirees who are looking for more information on this next phase of life.

Maumee Senior Center executive director Malinda Ruble is hoping to provide attendees with access to vendors in all different retirement topics.

Finances, mental and physical health, health insurance, housing, volunteer and part-time job opportunities and more will be covered by the approximately 30 vendors.

The fair is free to attend and meet with the various vendors.

“We will have the passport again and everyone entering will receive a passport,” Ruble said. “They will go to all the vendors and get their information, and the vendor will initial their passport. If they visit everyone, they can submit their passport for the grand prize drawing.”

It’s the second time this event has been held, so the senior center is learning what works and what doesn’t in order to best meet everyone’s needs.

“We have some new vendors that will bring some new perspectives,” Ruble said. “The Toledo Lucas County Public Library will be a vendor and they’ll be providing information, but they’ll also be informing (attendees) about resume writing.”

Some seniors want a part-time job either for financial reasons or simply to fill their time, but they have not created a resume in many years, so the staff will be on hand to provide tips.

Ohio Means Jobs will also return to help the retirees find the perfect part-time job for them.

Additionally, several vendors, including Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity, The Rotary Club of Maumee and more will have the chance to discuss volunteer opportunities with seniors.

New this year will also be two 45-minute speaking sessions from two vendors, Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Homes and the Lucas County Auditor’s Office.

“People will be able to ask questions here more in-depth about their topic and the presenter can cover even more,” Ruble said.

Allowing vendors and seniors to meet face to face provides valuable connections, Ruble added.

For everyone who has entered or is about to enter retirement, it is a new phase of life, filled with both excitement and uncertainty, so having a helping-hand along the way is important.

“When you retire, you have 24 hours to fill and that can be a big adjustment, so we want to help people with that,” Ruble said.

The senior center is hosting as many vendors in a variety of topics as it is able to squeeze into the building, Ruble said.

“We want to give them a one-stop shop to be able to find all the information they need,” Ruble said. “You can find some stuff online … but having that face-to-face conversation with local businesses is great.”

The event will not just benefit the retirees and vendors, but the senior center as well.

“This is also a fundraiser for us. We host fundraisers frequently to help bridge the gap in funding and as costs increase for gas and food and services, we’re always trying to come up with new ways to generate some more funding,” Ruble said. “It’s a win for us and it’s a win for people attending and it’s a win for the vendors.”

The retirement fair will take place at the Maumee Senior Center at 2430 Detroit Ave. on Tuesday, June 11 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to carpool if possible as parking is limited. Those with questions about the event or possibly joining the list of vendors in the future can contact the senior center by calling (419) 893-1994 or by email at maumeeseniorcenter@gmail.com.