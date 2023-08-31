Maumee Senior Center To Hold Annual Health Fair

BY KRISTI FISH MIRROR REPORTER — Returning for the ninth year, the Maumee Senior Center’s Health & Wellness Fair will be held on Friday, September 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The annual event, which brings in a variety of health-related resources for free, creates a one-stop shop and connects seniors with local professionals.

“Post-COVID, this is anticipated to be the largest health fair for both vendor attendance and senior attendance,” said senior center program coordinator Tiffany Peet.

As long as the weather cooperates, vendors will be set up both inside and outside of the senior center building at 2430 S. Detroit Ave. in Maumee, taking over the parking lot.

A shuttle will be available to transport attendees to the senior center from the parking lot at Parkway Plaza.

A vaccine clinic will be available at the fair, offering the current COVID-19 booster and flu shots while supplies last.

“We’re very excited to have UTMC partner with us on this,” said Maumee senior center executive director Malinda Ruble. “It’s part of a grant that we’re receiving from the National Council on Aging.”

According to Ruble, many years ago, a health fair was started at the senior center to make flu shots more widely available for seniors. Once the shots became more accessible elsewhere, the fair stopped, before restarting again nine years ago.

Those interested in receiving one or both of the vaccines are asked to come prepared with an ID and health insurance card.

“There will be other screenings and services available besides that, too,” Ruble added.

An assortment of screenings, including blood pressure, hearing and balance will be available for free for seniors throughout the fair.

“We’re really excited to gather all of these resources in one place for seniors. They’ll have a variety of resources, from insurance to long-term care to in-home care, physical therapy, rehabilitation, mental health, assisted living, funeral services and more. Everything you could need,” Peet added.

For many seniors, creating a one-stop shop can help ease the burden when trying to get questions answered regarding health and wellness.

It’s also a way to answer questions about the center and draw attention to the services provided.

“This is a great resource for seniors, but it also helps the Maumee Senior Center to provide programs and services to the seniors on a daily basis because it’s a fundraiser and we wouldn’t be able to do that without our sponsors,” Ruble noted.

The sponsors include Walker Funeral Homes, Maumee Pointe, UTMC, Aetna Medicare Solutions, Paramount, Lakes of Monclova, The Commons, Vibrant Life Senior Living, MediGold, Bloom Medicinals Maumee and Duraline Medical Products.

With the help of sponsors, giveaways, including a basket raffle and 50/50, will also be held during the event.

“There’s a free lunch provided by Maumee Pointe while supplies last,” Peet added.

The Maumee Senior Center’s Health & Wellness Fair will be held at the center at 2430 S. Detroit Ave. on Friday, September 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.