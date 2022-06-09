Maumee Senior Center Prepares For Summer Events

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — With the help of the Northwest Ohio community, the Maumee Senior Center is able to support seniors all around the area.

The 42nd annual Rec 5K Race & Walk on Saturday, July 9 is just one of the ways the center does it.

“It’s a race and a walk. It takes place at the school, so that’s always a nice, different environment,” said MSC executive director Malinda Ruble. “There’s prizes and it’s just a good, fun day.”

All of the proceeds from the event benefit the programs and activities at the senior center, Ruble said.

Those interested can sign up by Friday, June 24 for $20.00 and are guaranteed a shirt. A late or day-of-race entry fee is $25.00, and a shirt is not guaranteed. Online registration, with a fee, is available at runsignup.com or runners and walkers may stop by the senior center and pick up an entry form.

Also coming up at the senior center is the first movie day on Tuesday, June 28 at 1:00 p.m.

“It’s our first movie day, so it’s really exciting,” said program coordinator Tiffany Peet. “We did a whole questionnaire trying to get an idea on what people like and want to see.”

After gathering preferences – with old Westerns and comedies being favored toward the top – Peet settled on The Ridiculous 6, a spoof of the Western movie, The Magnificent Seven.

The movie screening will take place in the cafeteria on the new, large, flat-screen TV. Snacks will also be available for purchase during that time at the MSC café.

The café, which opened a month ago, allows seniors and members of the community to purchase snacks or small meals for reasonable prices. Available at the café are baked goods, wraps, salads, other snacks and drinks.

“The café is for everybody,” Ruble said. “It’s a great way to support our seniors and our community at the same time.”

The café is part of the nutrition program that members of the community can use to help support the senior center. Outside of the café, seniors can also enjoy an expanded lunch as part of the nutrition program.

“In mid-April, we started offering two entrée options, so they’ll get whatever is accompanying it, but now, if they’re dining in, they have a choice between two hot entrée options,” Ruble said.

Additionally, once a month, the center is offering the salad bar as a third entrée option. This month it will be on Thursday, June 16.

According to Ruble, the number of people participating in lunch has increased, and the selection of entrees is pretty evenly split each day.

For those who prefer to get their lunch to go, though, the only available entrée is the first one listed for the day; there is no second choice for grab-and-go lunches.

“The grab-and-go lunch started during the pandemic,” Ruble said. “They usually place their order 24 hours in advance, and they come to the front window to pick it up.”

MSC workers will also deliver the grab-and-go lunches to cars if needed. Lunches are a suggested $2.50 donation.

A monthly evening grab-and-go dinner is also offered for a suggested donation of $3.50. Meals can be picked up from 4:00 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29.

Also part of the nutrition program and daily lunches is Grillin’ & Chillin’ on Friday, June 24. Rather than a typical lunch in the cafeteria, seniors are invited to participate in a cookout instead, with a hamburger or hot dog serving as the two entrée options. Root beer floats will also be available to purchase.

“Grillin’ & Chillin’ has always been a big hit,” Ruble said. “We started it a few years ago, and it’s nice to be able to bring it back now.”

One concern that several seniors have, Ruble said, is transportation and how to get to the center for these events.

“Transportation is available within our service area,” Ruble said. “Waterville, Whitehouse, Neapolis, all out in that area, is our service area.”

The senior center can provide transportation for seniors in Maumee, South Toledo, Whitehouse, Waterville, Neapolis, Monclova and more. Seniors must call the transportation number at (419) 377-8113 at least 48 hours in advance and the drivers will do their best to accommodate the need. Transportation to the center, grocery store, doctor appointments and more are permitted.

“We can do so much for them,” Ruble said of the area’s seniors. “We provide a lot of services.”

One more way to provide for the senior center itself, though, is to volunteer. Volunteers are needed for the café, nutrition program, front desk and the Rec 5K Race & Walk. Those interested can call the senior center at (419) 893-1994 or stop by the Maumee Senior Center at 2430 S. Detroit Ave. in Maumee.

More information is also available at maumeeseniorcenter.com.