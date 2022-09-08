Maumee Senior Center Health Fair To Offer Over 40 Wellness Resources

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The Maumee Senior Center’s Health & Wellness Fair returns on Friday, September 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

“It’s an annual event,” said MCS program coordinator Tiffany Peet. “We love to offer, at least once a year, all of these valuable resources in one place for the seniors.”

Resources at the fair will include several different health screenings for blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, balance and vascular disease, along with other valuable resources. Medication reviews, massage chairs and other one-on-one time with professionals will be available.

“The seniors can have personal conversations with these people and have all their questions answered,” Peet explained.

The entire event is also free, from the health screenings to the class demos to the lunch. There will be more resources this year than ever before, Peet said.

To accommodate the size of the event, parking will be at Parkway Plaza at Detroit Avenue and the Anthony Wayne Trail with a shuttle taking visitors to the senior center.

The event will be both indoors and outdoors this year, allowing more than 40 vendors space at the fair. Community members of all ages will have the chance to chat with vendors and take advantage of the free offerings.

Sponsors of the event include The University of Toledo Medical Center, Walker Funeral Homes, Kingston of Perrysburg, Paramount Advantage, Medical Mutual, The Lakes of Monclova, Rehabilitation Hospital of Northwest Ohio, Grace Family Fellowship and The Glendale Assisted Living.

Additionally, Maumee fire and police personnel will be in attendance, with the police department hosting a drug take-back, so unneeded medications can be properly disposed. Only pills will be accepted.

“It’s a wonderful event filled with a lot of great resources,” Peet said.

More information on the event and other senior center programs and services can be found at maumeeseniorcenter.com. The Maumee Senior Center can also be reached at (419) 893-1994. It is located at 2430 Detroit Ave., Maumee.