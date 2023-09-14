Maumee Senior Center Health Fair Continues Despite Rain

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The Maumee Senior Center’s Health & Wellness Fair brought together 40 vendors to provide information and services to local seniors on September 8.

Approximately 200 individuals participated despite the rain, taking advantage of health screenings and a vaccine clinic from The University of Toledo Medical Center.

“The seniors were so happy to get information from local resources and to have a one-to-one conversation with health professionals. The vendors were pleased to meet with so many seniors and to provide important health screenings and information,” said senior center executive director Malinda Ruble. “It really is a great event for everyone.”

Vendors were located both inside and outside of the building, with participants embracing the rainy weather in order to visit each booth.

After visiting each vendor, seniors could fill out paperwork and enter for a chance to win a prize. A grand prize basket filled with items from local businesses and a 50/50 raffle were part of the free event.

Lunch was also provided for attendees, who could use the time to see what resources the senior center regularly offers to members.

The Maumee Senior Center holds several events throughout the year to bring local resources and businesses face to face with seniors and answer questions they might have about services.

“We will be offering a COVID vaccine clinic in the near future once the new vaccine is available,” Ruble added.

More information on upcoming events can be found on the Maumee Senior Center Facebook page or the maumeeseniorcenter.com website.

The Maumee Senior Center is located at 2430 S. Detroit Ave.