Maumee Senior Cameron McMaster Earns Eagle Scout Rank

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The rank of Eagle Scout can only be obtained after fulfilling several years’ worth of requirements, which is why it is considered an especially important honor for Cameron McMaster from Troop 199 in Maumee.

Cameron, a senior at Maumee High School, started as a Cub Scout in first grade before moving on to Boy Scouts.

“You can join Boy Scouts at any time up until you turn 18. You start at Scout then go to (Tenderfoot), second class, first class,” Cameron said. “Then you get to Star, then Life, and then you get to Eagle.”

The rank of Eagle requires at least 21 merit badges, serving in a position of responsibility and the completion of a service project that will benefit another organization or the community.

“My project was at the Wood County Museum. I built them a wood shed and fire pit out at their reproduction historical cabin,” Cameron said.

His uncle is the education coordinator with the museum and also an Eagle Scout. Cameron’s uncle ends tours of the Wood County Museum grounds with a fire, usually in makeshift holes, so he wanted a more permanent fixture.

“The fire pit I built for him is all brick and steel, so he’s not going to do any damage,” Cameron said. “It will last for a long time.”

Cameron completed that project in November and has been an Eagle Scout for several months now, but on May 2, he was able to experience the Court of Honor.

“This is just the ceremony. Now that everything’s been approved, it’s basically celebrating getting Eagle,” Cameron said.

A celebration is in order for those who achieve Eagle Scout, something that less than 7 percent of all Scouts achieve, according to Greg Nickey, Scoutmaster for Troop 199.

“I just want to congratulate Cameron,” Nickey said. “He’s now set that goal for all the other Scouts in this troop or the others in town.”

During the Court of Honor, Nickey explained the different requirements Cameron had to fulfill to reach this point. One of the things he did was become a Senior Patrol Leader (SPL) and guide the younger Scouts in Troop 199.

“Based on different criteria throughout the year – how your program is set up, how often you go camping, how much of your leadership is trained and everything else – the Boy Scouts have this program called the Journey to Excellence,” Nickey said. “During Cameron’s leadership, our troop was awarded the gold level of Journey to Excellence, which is the highest level.”

That experience, working closely with the boys and leading them toward greater things, was his favorite part of the entire Scouting journey, Cameron said.

To meet all of the obligations, including taking on a leadership position, receiving the merit badges and service project, Cameron needed to stay motivated. Some of his motivators were the Scouts in his troop and the Eagle Scouts in his own family. The honor itself was also a good motivator for Cameron.

“To achieve Scouting’s highest rank, highest honor, it’s a pretty big deal,” Cameron said. “This is a pretty big honor.”

His parents, Daniel and Ashley McMaster, said they were proud of his achievements and the dedication he has shown.

Cameron, who spent more than a decade as a Scout working toward this achievement, is ready to move forward in his future and hopes his Eagle Scout rank helps him along the path, he said.