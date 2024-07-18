Maumee Scouts Find Adventure At Philmont Ranch

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Scout Troop 103 from St. Paul’s Lutheran and Troop 104 from St. Joseph’s in Maumee spent some time this summer in New Mexico, completing one of Scouts’ biggest accomplishments.

The two troops visited Philmont Scout Ranch, where they spent their time backpacking through nature.

Troop 103 had two crews with a total of 19 people at the beginning of the 12-day trip. After injuries to two adults on the journey, they ended with 14 people after the adults and their children had to end their journey early.

Troop 104 had 14 people on its seven-day trip – nine Scouts and five adults.

Prior to the trips, both troops spent months preparing for their adventure in New Mexico, said Dave Poeppelmeier.

Poeppelmeier went on the trip with his son, David, from Troop 103. The elder Poeppelmeier had also been to Philmont Scout Ranch when he was younger and knew it would be a difficult, but ultimately worthy adventure to do again with his son.

“This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for so many of us,” Poeppelmeier said. “To be able to do it with my son, and over Father’s Day, it was one of the best gifts I ever could have received.”

Brian Boerst went on the trip with his two sons, Jacob and Ethan, with Troop 104. He, too, had done it as a young Scout, but said the experience was made even more special when he got to do it with his own children.

“Some days it was pretty brutal, but it was absolutely rewarding,” Boerst said.

To prepare for the strenuous hikes, both troops had plans in place for the Scouts.

Before heading off on the adventure, many of the participants took long and short hikes, carrying their packs, which weighed anywhere from 40 to 80 pounds.

“I had my two boys condition every day,” Boerst said.

Walking the neighborhood, even on short walks, was helpful to become acclimated to the different posture needed to carry the packs.

Troop 103, Poeppelmeier said, took a multi-day trip to Hocking Hills, where they carried their packs and took a long hike on a Saturday.

The preparation was key, Boerst said, as it created a foundation.

“One of the most important lessons they could learn was that the conditioning and prep was just as important as the actual experience,” Boerst said. “It’s just like a house. Without a solid foundation, eventually everything will fail.”

Over the course of seven days, Troop 104 summited several areas on the ranch, including the Tooth of Time, and walked approximately 70 miles.

The Tooth of Time is a well-known spot on the ranch, with a peak of 9,000 feet. It required not just hiking skills, but bouldering as well for the Scouts and their adults.

Troop 103 members completed several hikes on their adventure, too, totaling approximately 70 miles over 12 days.

“Our longest hike was 8.6 miles and the highest peak we went to was Mount Phillips, which is around 11,000 feet and one of the highest peaks there,” Poeppelmeier said.

Leading each crew from the peaks to the valleys were the young Scouts, many of whom are 14 years old.

Although a ranger joined the crews to offer safety tips and advice on the first few days of the trip, the Scouts were the ones in charge of how the days went.

After hiking each day, the crews would then set up their tents, sometimes in meadows and sometimes in between the trees. In a few of the locations, they would have to hike for water, using iodine tablets and water filtration to make it safe for drinking.

Showers were a rarity, but the multiple opportunities available to the Scouts made it worth it, they said.

There were many learning opportunities, Poeppelmeier said, with a variety of camps set up throughout the ranch, educating the Scouts on conservation, mining, horseback riding, cattle roping and more.

“There was a B-24 plane crash site that we got to see, too, which was really interesting,” Boerst said.

With every hike, and side hike, the young adults learned more about the history of the area, how to handle themselves in nature and what their capabilities are, relying on their own skills to get them through the adventure.

“You really learn a lot about yourself during a trip like this,” Poeppelmeier said.