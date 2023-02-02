Maumee Schools Receive Donations For Band, Math And STEAM Departments

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — During the January 23 meeting, the Maumee City Schools Board of Education accepted donations benefiting students in all grades.

The Maumee Band Parent Organization presented an $18,000 check to go toward the purchase of new band uniforms.

Band director Eric Boswell, accompanied by several students, was present at the meeting to show off a prototype for the new uniform.

He thanked the board for its support of the band and the parent organization and said the previous uniforms were approximately 20 years old.

“We really appreciate the donation and the support. It’s definitely time for new uniforms,” Boswell said.

The board also accepted a $50,000 donation from the JLW Foundation to purchase a new virtual reality program for the Maumee High School math department and new STEAM equipment for Gateway Middle School and Wayne Trail Elementary School.

Wiley said the board was also grateful for the generous donation from the foundation.

Treasurer Paul Brotzki later updated the board on more financial matters with the district and said he received the property valuations for the district.

“Our valuations did go up a little bit, and with them going up, I expect another $60,000 or so in additional General Fund revenue just in that alone.

Brotzki used the Lucas County Auditor’s website to make some estimates based on properties that were under construction.

He said he expects more money to come into the district next year, too, as many properties were not under construction or construction was not completed when the valuations were concluded.

During the meeting, the board also:

• Heard from Super-intendent Steve Lee, who said he had met with the Panther Pride Foundation to discuss its capital campaign to raise funds for the Performing Arts Center. He thanked the group for its dedication to the district.

Lee also met with the Teacher Leadership Comm-ittee and recognized the 10 teachers who have had a positive impact on their classrooms, he said.

• Heard from Brotzki, who reminded the board that Gov. Mike DeWine signed an Ohio House bill that will increase Disadvantaged Pupil Impact Aid funding. A small increase is expected for the district.

• Heard from Assistant Superintendent Matt Dick, who thanked Larry Burda and the other individuals who make up the district safety committee.

Dick also informed the board that Maumee’s Substance Abuse Interven-tion League is working with the high school to hold the mock crash before prom in April.

• Heard from board member Diane Balcerzak regarding updates from her position on the Penta board. She encouraged fellow board members and those who want to stay updated and involved to attend Penta board meetings, which are held monthly.

• Approved the financial statement, cash reconciliation and investment ledger.

• Approved the attendance of several MCS employees at professional meetings.

• Accepted the resignation of Brian Ward and the retirement of Julia Stokes after 17 years as a bus driver for Maumee.

“We thank her for her service and will miss her greatly,” Lee said.

• Terminated the employ-ment contract of one employee.

• Approved the nominations of several employees, including substitutes and a director for the kindergarten through fifth-grade summer program.

• Approved Evan Karch-ner as a math teacher at Maumee High School and the head football coach for the 2023-24 school year.

The board welcomed Karchner back to the district. He is a 2012 graduate. Karchner said he was happy to be home in Maumee.