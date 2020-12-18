Maumee School Holiday Bus Parade

Maumee City Schools will host a holiday bus parade on Monday and Tuesday, December 21 and 22 at 5:30 p.m.

Each evening, the buses will be decorated for the holiday as they leave the bus garage to travel along a parade route through the city of Maumee. On Monday, the parade route will wind buses along streets on the western side of the district and on Tuesday, the parade route will take them along the eastern side.

The Maumee Police Division will lead this fun parade so be sure to stand along the parade route and wave as the buses pass by all decked out for Christmas.

Monday, December 21 at 5:30 p.m. the parade will take place along the following route:

• Exit bus compound – go left on Gibbs

• Left on Sackett

• Left on Key

• Right on Saco

Go through High School & PAC parking lot

To exit on Fort

• Right on Michigan

• Left on Seventh

• Left on Ogontz

• Left on Crystal

• Right on Michigan

***RAILROAD***

• Right on Heatherdowns

• Right on W Country Club

• Left on Richlawn

• Right on Greenlawn

• Left on Greengate

• Right on Byrne

***RAILROAD***

• Go around traffic circle

• Right on Detroit

• Left on Carew

• Left on River

• Left on Grand Valley

• Left on Kumler

• Right on River

• Right on Key

• Left on Sackett

Return to bus compound

Tuesday, December 22 at 5:30 p.m. the parade will take place along the following route:

• Exit bus compound – go left on Gibbs

• Left on Sackett

• Right on Key

• Right on River

• Right on Wayne

• W Wayne onto Old Trail

• Old Trail across Anthony Wayne Trail onto Monclova

• Left into St Luke’s parking lot #3 to turn around back to Monclova

• Right on Monclova across Anthony Wayne Trail to go Left on Old Trail/W

Wayne

• Left on Ford

• Right on John

• Left On Gibbs/Cass

***RAILROAD***

• Left on Dussel

• Left on Picadilly

• Right on Chesterfield onto Perrysburg-Holland

• Right on Heatherdowns

• Right on Ryewyck

• Left on Plum Leaf

• Right on Plum Leaf Lane

• Left on Briar

• Right on Heatherdowns

• Right on Cass

***RAILROAD***

• Left on Thackeray

• Right on Eastfield

• Left on Dussel

• Right on Eastfield

• Right on Greenfield

• Left on Eastfield

• Left on Centerfield

• Right on Key

***RAILROAD***

Return to bus compound