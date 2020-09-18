Maumee School District Students To Return To In-Class Instruction Starting October 1

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — The Maumee school district will resume in-class learning for students on Thursday, October 1.

District Superintendent Todd Cramer made the announcement on Monday.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has tested our resolve and I am proud to share we are emerging determined, more than ever, to meet the needs of our students and community,” Cramer wrote in an e-mail to parents.

“We realize that continuing to support one another and our commitment to doing what is best for our students and staff need to remain at the forefront of our decisions.”

In August, the district announced that the school year would begin virtually due to a high number of COVID cases in the area. The action followed guidelines issued by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, the Ohio Department of Education and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

Based on the data trends, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department encouraged the district to monitor local numbers of COVID-19 cases in both the greater community as well as among students and staff. Accordingly, the district moved forward with plans to implement in-class learning.

Half of the student body will attend on Thursday, October 1 and the second half will begin school on Friday, October 2. All students will return to classrooms on Monday, October 5.

The plan does not include students who elected to attend school as Maumee Virtual Participants or MVPs. Those enrolled as MVPs are locked into that choice for the remaining quarter/trimester.

As of August 15, the district was aware of two staff/students who had tested positive for COVID-19. A report containing updated district data will also be posted to the district’s website each week.

Free breakfast and lunch will also be provided to students through the end of the calendar year, which means that all students will be able to participate, regardless of income, including MVP students.